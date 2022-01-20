BC reports over 2,100 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths

British Columbia health officials announced on Thursday that there have been 2,150 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 305,715.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 34,835 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 891 (-4) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, a new record for BC, and 119 (+4) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows: