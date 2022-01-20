BC reports over 2,100 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths
British Columbia health officials announced on Thursday that there have been 2,150 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 305,715.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 34,835 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 891 (-4) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, a new record for BC, and 119 (+4) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 576 new cases, 16,516 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 454 new cases, 8,553 total active cases
- Interior Health: 563 new cases, 6,067 total active cases
- Northern Health: 203 new cases, 1,582 total active cases
- Island Health: 354 new cases, 2,104 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases, 13 total active cases
There have been 15 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,520 deaths in the province.
There have been eight new healthcare facility outbreaks, for a total of 58 facilities with ongoing outbreaks in the province.
To date, 89.4% (4,455,046) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.5% (4,161,148) have received their second dose.
From January 12 to January 18, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 27% of cases, and from January 5 to January 18, they accounted for 31% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (January 12 to January 18) – Total 14,677
- Not vaccinated: 3,264 (22.2%)
- Partially vaccinated: 703 (4.8%)
- Fully vaccinated: 10,710 (73%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 5 to January 18) – Total 1,112
- Not vaccinated: 290 (26.1%)
- Partially vaccinated: 55 (4.9%)
- Fully vaccinated: 767 (69%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 12 to January 18)
- Not vaccinated: 420.1
- Partially vaccinated: 191.4
- Fully vaccinated: 302.3
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 5 to January 18)
- Not vaccinated: 72.1
- Partially vaccinated: 44.5
- Fully vaccinated: 16.5