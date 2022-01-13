NewsCoronavirus

Hospitalizations hit record high as BC reports 2,554 new COVID-19 cases

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jan 13 2022, 11:50 pm
Hospitalizations hit record high as BC reports 2,554 new COVID-19 cases
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (Gov BC/Flickr)

British Columbia health officials announced on Thursday that there have been 2,554 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 291,246.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 36,049 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 534 (+34) individuals are currently hospitalized, a new record for BC, and 102 (+0) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:
  • Fraser Health: 885 new cases, 16,972 total active cases
  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 485 new cases, 9,762 total active cases
  • Interior Health: 462 new cases, 4,882 total active cases
  • Northern Health: 304 new cases, 1,231 total active cases
  • Island Health: 412 new cases, 3,193 total active cases
  • Outside of Canada: Six new cases, nine total active cases

There have been seven new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,462 deaths in the province.

There have been five new healthcare facility outbreaks, for a total of 53 facilities with ongoing outbreaks in the province.

To date, 88.9% (4,433,294) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.3% (4,150,713) have received their second dose.

From January 5 to January 11, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 21% of cases, and from December 29 to January 11, they accounted for 34.5% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (January 5 to January 11) – Total 18,062

  • Not vaccinated: 3,160 (17.5%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 637 (3.5%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 14,265 (79%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (December 29 to January 11) – Total 677

  • Not vaccinated: 206 (30.4%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 28 (4.1%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 443 (65.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 5 to January 11

  • Not vaccinated: 470.1
  • Partially vaccinated: 198.4
  • Fully vaccinated: 309.3

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 29 to January 11)

  • Not vaccinated: 49.7
  • Partially vaccinated: 22.8
  • Fully vaccinated: 9.5

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT