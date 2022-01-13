Hospitalizations hit record high as BC reports 2,554 new COVID-19 cases
British Columbia health officials announced on Thursday that there have been 2,554 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 291,246.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 36,049 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 534 (+34) individuals are currently hospitalized, a new record for BC, and 102 (+0) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 885 new cases, 16,972 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 485 new cases, 9,762 total active cases
- Interior Health: 462 new cases, 4,882 total active cases
- Northern Health: 304 new cases, 1,231 total active cases
- Island Health: 412 new cases, 3,193 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: Six new cases, nine total active cases
There have been seven new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,462 deaths in the province.
There have been five new healthcare facility outbreaks, for a total of 53 facilities with ongoing outbreaks in the province.
To date, 88.9% (4,433,294) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.3% (4,150,713) have received their second dose.
From January 5 to January 11, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 21% of cases, and from December 29 to January 11, they accounted for 34.5% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (January 5 to January 11) – Total 18,062
- Not vaccinated: 3,160 (17.5%)
- Partially vaccinated: 637 (3.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 14,265 (79%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (December 29 to January 11) – Total 677
- Not vaccinated: 206 (30.4%)
- Partially vaccinated: 28 (4.1%)
- Fully vaccinated: 443 (65.4%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 5 to January 11)
- Not vaccinated: 470.1
- Partially vaccinated: 198.4
- Fully vaccinated: 309.3
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 29 to January 11)
- Not vaccinated: 49.7
- Partially vaccinated: 22.8
- Fully vaccinated: 9.5