BC reports 3,287 new COVID-19 cases and 32 more deaths since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 3,287 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 333,925.

There were 1,326 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 1,118 between Saturday and Sunday, and 843 between Sunday and Monday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 23,739 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 987 (+41) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, and +2 (141) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows: