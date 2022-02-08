BC reports 3,287 new COVID-19 cases and 32 more deaths since Friday
British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 3,287 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 333,925.
There were 1,326 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 1,118 between Saturday and Sunday, and 843 between Sunday and Monday.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 23,739 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 987 (+41) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, and +2 (141) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 864 new cases, 9,596 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 440 new cases, 4,183 total active cases
- Interior Health: 999 new cases, 7,530 total active cases
- Northern Health: 499 new cases, 1,235 total active cases
- Island Health: 478 new cases, 1,174 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: Seven new cases, 21 total active cases
There have been 32 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,707 deaths in the province.
There have been 11 new healthcare facility outbreaks, for a total of 57 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 90.2% (4,498,488) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84.6% (4,218,470) have received their second dose.
From January 28 to February 3, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 24.8% of cases, and from January 21 to February 3, they accounted for 31.9% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (January 28 to February 3) – Total 9,895
- Not vaccinated: 1,975 (20%)
- Partially vaccinated: 473 (4.8%)
- Fully vaccinated: 7,447 (75.2%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 21 to February 3) – Total 1,291
- Not vaccinated: 346 (26.8%)
- Partially vaccinated: 66 (5.1%)
- Fully vaccinated: 879 (68.1%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 28 to February 3)
- Not vaccinated: 409.4
- Partially vaccinated: 159.5
- Fully vaccinated: 207.5
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 21 to February 3)
- Not vaccinated: 92.5
- Partially vaccinated: 53
- Fully vaccinated: 18.8