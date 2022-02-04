BC reports 1,518 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths
British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 1,518 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 329,143.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 25.554 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 985 (-3) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 145 (+9) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 424 new cases, 10,057 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 217 new cases, 5,024 total active cases
- Interior Health: 431 new cases, 7,759 total active cases
- Northern Health: 227 new cases, 1,153 total active cases
- Island Health: 217 new cases, 1,544 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: Two new cases, 17 total active cases
There have been 13 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,656 deaths in the province.
There have been two new healthcare facility outbreaks, leaving a total of 56 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 90% (4,485,371) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84.2% (4,195,459) have received their second dose.
From January 26 to February 1, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 25.2% of cases, and from January 19 to February 1, they accounted for 31.3% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (January 26 to February 1) – Total 10,751
- Not vaccinated: 2,188 (20.4%)
- Partially vaccinated: 517 (4.8%)
- Fully vaccinated: 8,046 (74.8%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 19 to February 1) – Total 1,304
- Not vaccinated: 340 (26.1%)
- Partially vaccinated: 65 (5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 899 (68.9%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 26 to February 1)
- Not vaccinated: 426
- Partially vaccinated: 169.1
- Fully vaccinated: 223.9
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 19 to February 1)
- Not vaccinated: 87.5
- Partially vaccinated: 53.4
- Fully vaccinated: 19.2