NewsCoronavirus

BC reports 1,518 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Feb 4 2022, 12:08 am
BC reports 1,518 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths
Province of BC/Flickr

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 1,518 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 329,143.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 25.554 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 985 (-3) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 145 (+9) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:
  • Fraser Health: 424 new cases, 10,057 total active cases
  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 217 new cases, 5,024 total active cases
  • Interior Health: 431 new cases, 7,759 total active cases
  • Northern Health: 227 new cases, 1,153 total active cases
  • Island Health: 217 new cases, 1,544 total active cases
  • Outside of Canada: Two new cases, 17 total active cases

There have been 13 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,656 deaths in the province.

There have been two new healthcare facility outbreaks, leaving a total of 56 facilities with outbreaks in the province.

To date, 90% (4,485,371) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 84.2% (4,195,459) have received their second dose.

From January 26 to February 1, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 25.2% of cases, and from January 19 to February 1, they accounted for 31.3% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (January 26 to February 1) – Total 10,751

  • Not vaccinated: 2,188 (20.4%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 517 (4.8%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 8,046 (74.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 19 to February 1) – Total 1,304

  • Not vaccinated: 340 (26.1%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 65 (5%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 899 (68.9%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 26 to February 1) 

  • Not vaccinated: 426
  • Partially vaccinated: 169.1
  • Fully vaccinated: 223.9

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 19 to February 1)

  • Not vaccinated: 87.5
  • Partially vaccinated: 53.4
  • Fully vaccinated: 19.2
SUBSCRIBE TO GET THE LATEST COVID-19 NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT