Endemic? Saskatchewan to treat COVID-19 as any other virus

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his province will soon start to manage COVID-19 the same way as other communicable diseases.

Moe made the comments in a video posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday evening.

“COVID is not ending, but government restrictions on your rights and freedoms … will be ending,” Moe said.

Is it time to end COVID-19 restrictions? Here‘s what I think, and what I’m hearing from Saskatchewan people. [pt 1/2] pic.twitter.com/w0nguqF4zY — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) February 3, 2022

“Eradicating COVID is not realistic, and COVID zero is not achievable,” added Moe.

He added that more information will be given over the coming weeks.

Daily COVID-19 reports in Saskatchewan are also being discontinued starting the week of February 7, and public health will begin to report COVID-19 epidemiological information weekly on Thursdays.

“This weekly integrated epi report will provide the new laboratory-confirmed cases, deaths, tests, and vaccination information overall and by zone. The provincial COVID-19 dashboard will be discontinued and its information archived,” the province said in a news release.

Earlier this week, Moe announced that his province would abandon proof of vaccination requirements by February 28.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney also voiced his optimism earlier this week that restrictions would soon be lifted in his province, with the United Conservative Party caucus stating that restrictions could be lifted “within days.”