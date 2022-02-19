BC reports 692 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 692 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 343,631.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 733 COVID-positive individuals are currently in hospital, and 113 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 157 new cases

157 new cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 75 new cases

75 new cases Interior Health: 217 new cases

217 new cases Northern Health: 138 new cases

138 new cases Island Health: 105 new cases

105 new cases Outside of Canada: No new cases

There have been five new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,786 deaths in the province.

Three people in the Fraser Health region died. One person died in the Island Health Region and another in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

There have been two new healthcare facility outbreaks, leaving a total of 33 facilities with outbreaks in the province.

From February 10 to 16, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 22.1% of cases, and from February 3 to 16 they accounted for 32% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (February 10-16) – Total 5,277

Not vaccinated: 974 (18.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 189 (3.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 4,114 (77.9%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 3-16) – Total 851

Not vaccinated: 238 (28.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 34 (4.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 579 (68.0%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 10-16)

Not vaccinated: 238.6

Partially vaccinated: 85.0

Fully vaccinated: 90.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 3-16)

Not vaccinated: 65.0

Partially vaccinated: 30.3

Fully vaccinated: 12.3

The Province has administered 11,216,953 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines since December 2020.