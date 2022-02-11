NewsCoronavirus

BC reports over 1,200 new cases and 17 more deaths

Feb 11 2022
BC Gov/Flickr

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 1,245 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 338,792.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 846 (-21) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 136 (-2) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases broken down by health region are as follows:
  • Fraser Health: 350 new cases
  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 227 new cases
  • Interior Health: 335 new cases
  • Northern Health: 143 new cases
  • Island Health: 190 new cases
  • Outside of Canada: No new cases

There have been 17 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia for a total of 2,747 deaths in the province.

There have been two new healthcare facility outbreaks for a total of 46 facilities with outbreaks in the province.

To date, 90.3% (4,502,854) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 85% (4,234,749) have received their second dose.

From February 3 to 9, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 23.7% of cases, and from January 27 to 9, they accounted for 31.3% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (February 3 to 9) – Total 8,243

  • Not vaccinated: 1,579 (19.2%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 375 (4.5%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 6,289 (76.3%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 27 to February 9) – Total 1,194

  • Not vaccinated: 322 (27.0%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 51 (4.3%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 821 (68.7%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 3 to 9) 

  • Not vaccinated: 349.0
  • Partially vaccinated: 126.9
  • Fully vaccinated: 147.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 27 to February 9)

  • Not vaccinated: 88.2
  • Partially vaccinated: 42.4
  • Fully vaccinated: 17.5
