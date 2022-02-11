BC reports over 1,200 new cases and 17 more deaths

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 1,245 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 338,792.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 846 (-21) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 136 (-2) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases broken down by health region are as follows: