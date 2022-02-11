BC reports over 1,200 new cases and 17 more deaths
British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 1,245 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 338,792.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 846 (-21) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 136 (-2) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 350 new cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 227 new cases
- Interior Health: 335 new cases
- Northern Health: 143 new cases
- Island Health: 190 new cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases
There have been 17 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia for a total of 2,747 deaths in the province.
There have been two new healthcare facility outbreaks for a total of 46 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 90.3% (4,502,854) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 85% (4,234,749) have received their second dose.
From February 3 to 9, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 23.7% of cases, and from January 27 to 9, they accounted for 31.3% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (February 3 to 9) – Total 8,243
- Not vaccinated: 1,579 (19.2%)
- Partially vaccinated: 375 (4.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 6,289 (76.3%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 27 to February 9) – Total 1,194
- Not vaccinated: 322 (27.0%)
- Partially vaccinated: 51 (4.3%)
- Fully vaccinated: 821 (68.7%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 3 to 9)
- Not vaccinated: 349.0
- Partially vaccinated: 126.9
- Fully vaccinated: 147.4
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 27 to February 9)
- Not vaccinated: 88.2
- Partially vaccinated: 42.4
- Fully vaccinated: 17.5