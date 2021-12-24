BC breaks yet another record, reporting over 2,400 COVID-19 cases

British Columbia broke its one-day record for new COVID-19 infections for the fourth day in a row Friday, with officials announcing 2,441 new cases.

The latest infections bring the total number of recorded cases in the province to 222,604.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 10,415 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 192 individuals are currently hospitalized and 71 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 1,001 new cases, 3,554 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 967 new cases, 4,571 total active cases

Interior Health: 188 new cases, 778 total active cases

Northern Health: 66 new cases, 236 total active cases

Island Health: 219 new cases, 1,274 total active cases

Outside of Canada: No new case, two total active cases

There have been 1,1613 cases of the Omicron variant of concern confirmed in BC, broken down as follows:

Fraser Health: 263

Vancouver Coastal Health: 959

Interior Health: 40

Northern Health: four

Island Health: 347

There have also been four new deaths over the past 24 hours in Island Health, for a total of 2,414.

To date, 87.8% (4,377,551) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 82.8% (4,126,279) have received their second dose.

From December 16 to 22, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 21.9% of cases, and from December 9 to 22, they accounted for 67.2% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (December 16 to 22) – Total 8,165



Not vaccinated: 1,684 (20.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 105 (1.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 6,376 (78.1%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (December 9 to 22) – Total 180



Not vaccinated: 117 (65.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 4 (2.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 59 (32.8%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 16 to 22)

Not vaccinated: 252.8

Partially vaccinated: 50.2

Fully vaccinated: 139.8

