COVID-19 continues to escalate in BC with over 2,500 weekend cases

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 2,550 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 228,335.

There were 911 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 832 between Saturday and Sunday, and 807 between Sunday and Monday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,435 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 185 individuals are currently hospitalized and 77 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 877 new cases, 1,707 total active cases

877 new cases, 1,707 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 909 new cases, 1,823 total active cases

909 new cases, 1,823 total active cases Interior Health: 268 new cases, 648 total active cases

268 new cases, 648 total active cases Northern Health: 81 new cases, 236 total active cases

81 new cases, 236 total active cases Island Health: 415 new cases, 1,021 total active cases

415 new cases, 1,021 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, zero total active cases

There have been three new COVID-19-related deaths, leaving a total of 2,402 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 87.3% (4,352,063) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.6% (4,118,432) have received their second dose.

From December 10 to 16, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 39.4% of cases, and from December 3 to December 16, they accounted for 71.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (December 10 to 16) – Total 3,721



Not vaccinated: 1,397 (37.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 69 (1.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 2,255 (60.6%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (December 3 to 16) – Total 154



Not vaccinated: 104 (67.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 6 (3.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 44 (28.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 10 to 16)

Not vaccinated: 190.7

Partially vaccinated: 34.3

Fully vaccinated: 49.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 3 to 16)

Not vaccinated: 23.8

Partially vaccinated: 4.9

Fully vaccinated: 1.0

An update on Omicron will be provided during Tuesday’s public health briefing.