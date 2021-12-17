BC COVID-19 infections continue to climb with 302 total Omicron cases

British Columbia health officials announced on Wednesday that there have been 789 new test-positive COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 225,785.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 4,313 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 191 individuals are currently hospitalized and 74 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 186 new cases, 1,182 total active cases

186 new cases, 1,182 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 286 new cases, 1,228 total active cases

286 new cases, 1,228 total active cases Interior Health: 131 new cases, 688 total active cases

131 new cases, 688 total active cases Northern Health: 39 new cases, 239 total active cases

39 new cases, 239 total active cases Island Health: 147 new cases, 975 total active cases

147 new cases, 975 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, one total active case

There have been 302 cases of the Omicron variant of concern identified in BC.

This includes 58 in Fraser Health, 93 in Vancouver Coastal Health, five in Interior Health, one in Northern Health, and 145 in Island Health.

There have been three new COVID-19-related deaths, leaving a total of 2,399 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 86.9% (4,332,204) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.5% (4,113,484) have received their second dose.

From December 9 to 15, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 42.8% of cases, and from December 2 to December 15, they accounted for 71.6% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (December 9 to 15) – Total 3,394



Not vaccinated: 1,386 (40.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 66 (2.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,942 (57.2%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (December 2 to 15) – Total 155



Not vaccinated: 105 (67.7%)

Partially vaccinated: six (3.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 44 (28.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 9 to 15)

Not vaccinated: 186.1

Partially vaccinated: 33.8

Fully vaccinated: 42.9

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 2 to 15)

Not vaccinated: 23.8

Partially vaccinated: 4.9

Fully vaccinated: 1.0