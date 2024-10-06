If elected as the governing party, the Conservative Party of BC will prioritize and expedite the construction of a second Okanagan Lake bridge in their transportation infrastructure plan.

The commitment for a second bridge was first announced on Thursday as part of the party’s transportation platform, with additional details on their approach and rationale for such a project released on Saturday.

“For too long, the Okanagan Valley has needed a second crossing. David Eby’s NDP government has neglected this critical infrastructure, despite a clear and growing need. It’s time for decisive action to build a second bridge and relieve the pressure on Kelowna’s overburdened roads,” said party leader John Rustad in a statement.

They cited a 2017 provincial government report that determined that the existing 2008-built, five-lane William R. Bennett Bridge — a pontoon bridge, and the only fixed crossing across the 135-km-long lake — would reach capacity by 2040. The same report also recommended building a second bridge north of the existing bridge.

The BC Conservatives would work with the municipal governments of Kelowna and West Kelowna to finalize the bridge’s location, with an aim to complete the new crossing as early as 2029 but no later than 2032.

“In typical NDP fashion, they’ve let this crucial issue languish. Despite having a clear report in their hands for over seven years, they’ve chosen inaction. Meanwhile, residents of Kelowna and West Kelowna are left to deal with daily traffic bottlenecks and delays,” continued Rustad.

“Kelowna is one of BC’s fastest-growing cities, and its success is crucial to the prosperity of the entire province.”

The existing bridge sees average volumes of about 50,000 vehicles per day.

The provincial government’s population estimates indicate that Kelowna’s population is projected to grow from 161,000 in 2023 to 193,000 by 2030, reaching 246,000 by 2046. In contrast, West Kelowna’s population is expected to increase from 40,000 in 2023 to 46,000 by 2030 and 58,000 by 2046.

The existing bridge reaching downtown Kelowna replaced a previous lift-span, three-lane bridge built in 1958.

Over the years, there have also been some suggestions by the regional and municipal governments to incorporate rapid transit into new or existing crossings across the lake.

Other major transportation infrastructure platform promises by the BC Conservatives include building an extension of SkyTrain Expo Line along King George Boulevard from Surrey City Centre to Newton, widening Highway 1 in the Lower Mainland to Chilliwack, building regional rail between Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, building a new replacement crossing for the George Massey Tunnel, and widening the new Pattullo Bridge from four lanes to six lanes.