In recent years, the BC NDP-led provincial government has taken various measures to reform BC Ferries’ governance and leadership and operating structure in a bid to improve services.

If elected, as a new measure to improve accountability, the Conservative Party of BC would take further steps in changing the ferry company’s governance by linking a portion of executive compensation to performance metrics.

As well, John Rustad’s BC Conservatives would create a new “BC Ferries Charter” to clearly outline the performance and service expectations.

“If BC Ferries leadership fails to meet these expectations, we’ll find new leadership capable of delivering the reliable service that coastal residents deserve,” said Rustad today, announcing his platform promises for improving the coastal ferry network.

“We will also tie executive compensation to performance, ensuring that the leadership team is directly responsible for meeting service delivery commitments.”

In 2023, the independent BC Ferries commissioner confirmed that the fare increases on the system will average 3.2% annually between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2028. As well, the ferry corporation is planning to install fare gates and upgrade digital infrastructure at select terminals to improve customer service and lower operating costs.

The BC Conservatives would address the affordability of fares in a new way, specifically for frequent users of the system, with BC Ferries’ routes often regarded as a continuation of the provincial highway system.

This centres on exploring the feasibility of creating a “monthly flat-fee program” — a monthly pass — for commuters and frequent users.

“The people who rely on BC Ferries the most are being punished with high costs and unreliable service,” said Rustad. “Our plan will bring relief to commuters and frequent users, ensuring they have a dependable and affordable service to get to work, visit family, or access essential services.”

When it comes to improving capacity and reliability on the major routes linking Metro Vancouver with Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, the BC Conservatives would support BC Ferries’ existing procurement strategy of acquiring seven new ships comparable to the size of the Spirit-class vessels.

BC Ferries intends to enter these seven new ships into service between 2029 and 2037, which would serve the purpose of replacing the aging C-class vessels and provide a net gain in capacity through the use of larger ships and the inclusion of spare vessels. Without these vessels, the major routes will reach capacity during the peak season starting in 2035.

Another four new additional Island-class ships are also currently under construction. When complete in 2027, they will grow the Island-class fleet to a total of 10 ships for minor routes.

If elected, the BC Conservatives would direct BC Ferries to further consider “domestic content scenarios” for the shipbuilding of future new vessels within “a fully competitive and open procurement process that protects taxpayers and secures the best vessels possible.”

Rustad’s party has also outlined a commitment to explore the use of small driverless vessels and semi-autonomous vessels for walk-on passengers, which are already proven for use in Europe. The use of such new technology could be targeted for shorter routes with high walk-on passenger demand.

Additionally, a provincial government led by the BC Conservatives would lobby the Government of Canada to provide major federal financial support for modernizing BC Ferries’ fleet and infrastructure.

“We will fight for BC’s fair share of federal support to modernize BC Ferries’ infrastructure and explore new technologies that improve service,” Rustad said.

“Innovative solutions like electric ferries can reduce bottlenecks, increase efficiency, and meet the growing demand for walk-on services.”

The provincial general election is scheduled for October 19, 2024.