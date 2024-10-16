BC Conservative candidate evades reporter who party is accusing of trespassing

BC Conservative Party candidate Brent Chapman has been under fire in recent weeks leading up to the provincial election, and now many are weighing in on a video showing a journalist attempting to question him.

The controversy surrounding the South Surrey candidate, which has led to repeated calls for him to resign on social media, has stemmed mainly from revelations based on old tweets that former BC Liberal politician and current CKNW host Jas Johal was among the first to publicize.

2. Mr. Chapman has many opinions on people of the Muslim faith. Here he refers to Muslims as, “little inbred walking, talking, breathing time bombs…” #bcpoli #vanpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/pPXC2Ze06K — Jas Johal (@JasJohalBC) October 10, 2024

Johal then discovered other tweets that displayed Chapman in a less-than-ideal light.

NEW – In a Feb 5. 2017 social media post BC Conservative Surrey South candidate Brent Chapman

suggests the shootings at the Quebec Mosque, Sandy Hook elementary school and the Orlando night club were faked

1/4#bcpoli #vanpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/o9jeMYrCRR — Jas Johal (@JasJohalBC) October 14, 2024

At a campaign event, BC Conservative Party leader John Rustad publicly stated that Chapman had apologized for his initial comments. Rustad did not indicate that Chapman would be removed.

All good, everyone! John Rustad — prominent spokesperson for Muslims and Palestinians in B.C. — has accepted Brent Chapman’s apology for being a prolific and vile racist. pic.twitter.com/69ANhYCqhn — Mo Amir 🪬 (@vancolour) October 10, 2024

Global attends Chapman’s office

According to their report, Global News journalist Grace Ke visited Chapman’s office on Tuesday. However, he did not make himself available.

Global News’s story states that the publication was initially told Chapman was there, but things didn’t go as planned when they arrived.

In a video taken by Global News, it appears that one person told Ke that Chapman agreed to speak. At the same time, another subsequently told her that he would not be answering any questions before she had a door literally slammed in her face.

With a growing list of controversial social media posts, a Surrey BC Conservative candidate evaded Global News at his campaign office. Tonight on Global News Hour at 6, @GraceKeGlobal tries to speak with Brent Chapman. READ MORE: https://t.co/X8dCsfMJBT pic.twitter.com/WhdWEHFcSk — Global BC (@GlobalBC) October 15, 2024

Ke was even accused of breaking in.

“Brent Chapman is too afraid”

There has been so much reaction to the issues surrounding Chapman that as of Wednesday morning, Chapman was trending on X.

Many people have reacted to the incident involving the Global News reporter on X and Reddit.

One Redditor said, “Then Brent Chapman was found hiding in a room, but his campaign manager slammed that door on Grace and went on about trespassing. It was comical.”

“Brent Chapman is too afraid to meet the public, he’s afraid of answering journalists even on request, he hides in his office while his workers make fools of themselves, he makes up weird excuses about some of his past comments while apologizing for them only for more terrible stuff to come out,” they added.

Aisha Estey, president and lawyer of the BC Conservative Party, chimed in and called out the media as a whole. She also contributed to the trespassing accusations.

And the media wonders why no one likes them. This journalist was politely asked to leave and instead filmed herself trespassing and giving a condescending rant to try and embarrass and bully a campaign manager. Bravo Global, way to uphold your stellar journalistic standards.… https://t.co/weCSbfNtDA — Aisha Estey (@AishaEstey27) October 15, 2024

Many in the public eye didn’t agree with Estey’s view, including some who said, “There was no trespassing.”

She specifically said on camera that the first man invited her in – sorry you missed that. There was no trespassing. Also why would a constituency office be such private property? Isn’t it supposed to be for anyone interested in your campaign? — Dianne Grimmer (@DustyGrimmer) October 16, 2024

Others commented on the nature of a free press.

A free press is a cornerstone of democracy. People who are running for PUBLIC OFFICE are accountable to the public and should not run and hide from questions. — Public Safety Guy (@ChanceTeddiez) October 16, 2024

“Following advice from legal counsel, I will no longer be commenting on this matter or any other matter related to social media posts from years ago,” Chapman said in a post on X.

We’ve contacted Ke for comment. Daily Hive has also contacted the BC Conservatives regarding ongoing questions and press conferences leading up to the election. Despite repeated attempts, the party has not responded.