BC Conservative candidate evades reporter who party is accusing of trespassing

Oct 16 2024, 7:19 pm
@Brent4SurreySth/X

BC Conservative Party candidate Brent Chapman has been under fire in recent weeks leading up to the provincial election, and now many are weighing in on a video showing a journalist attempting to question him.

The controversy surrounding the South Surrey candidate, which has led to repeated calls for him to resign on social media, has stemmed mainly from revelations based on old tweets that former BC Liberal politician and current CKNW host Jas Johal was among the first to publicize.

Johal then discovered other tweets that displayed Chapman in a less-than-ideal light.

At a campaign event, BC Conservative Party leader John Rustad publicly stated that Chapman had apologized for his initial comments. Rustad did not indicate that Chapman would be removed.

Global attends Chapman’s office

According to their report, Global News journalist Grace Ke visited Chapman’s office on Tuesday. However, he did not make himself available.

Global News’s story states that the publication was initially told Chapman was there, but things didn’t go as planned when they arrived.

In a video taken by Global News, it appears that one person told Ke that Chapman agreed to speak. At the same time, another subsequently told her that he would not be answering any questions before she had a door literally slammed in her face.

Ke was even accused of breaking in.

“Brent Chapman is too afraid”

There has been so much reaction to the issues surrounding Chapman that as of Wednesday morning, Chapman was trending on X.

X.com

Many people have reacted to the incident involving the Global News reporter on X and Reddit.

One Redditor said, “Then Brent Chapman was found hiding in a room, but his campaign manager slammed that door on Grace and went on about trespassing. It was comical.”

“Brent Chapman is too afraid to meet the public, he’s afraid of answering journalists even on request, he hides in his office while his workers make fools of themselves, he makes up weird excuses about some of his past comments while apologizing for them only for more terrible stuff to come out,” they added.

Aisha Estey, president and lawyer of the BC Conservative Party, chimed in and called out the media as a whole. She also contributed to the trespassing accusations.

Many in the public eye didn’t agree with Estey’s view, including some who said, “There was no trespassing.”

Others commented on the nature of a free press.

Following advice from legal counsel, I will no longer be commenting on this matter or any other matter related to social media posts from years ago,” Chapman said in a post on X.

We’ve contacted Ke for comment. Daily Hive has also contacted the BC Conservatives regarding ongoing questions and press conferences leading up to the election. Despite repeated attempts, the party has not responded.

