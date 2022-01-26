Architecture & DesignDevelopmentUrbanized

Rental housing redevelopment for Cedar Cove in East Vancouver

Rental housing redevelopment for Cedar Cove in East Vancouver
Artistic rendering of 2185 Oxford Street and 103-111 North Templeton Road, Vancouver.

A modest multi-family market rental housing project is proposed for the northwest corner of the intersection of Oxford Street and Templeton Drive in East Vancouver’s Cedar Cove neighbourhood.

Stuart Howard Architects’ newly submitted rezoning application calls for the redevelopment of 2185 Oxford Street and 103-111 North Templeton Road.

The site is currently occupied by two 1950s-built, two-storey buildings with a combined total of 13 apartment units.

2185 Oxford Street 103-111 North Templeton Road Vancouver

Site of 2185 Oxford Street and 103-111 North Templeton Road, Vancouver.

2185 Oxford Street 103-111 North Templeton Road Vancouver

Site of 2185 Oxford Street and 103-111 North Templeton Road, Vancouver. (Google Maps)

The proposal envisions a new 70-ft-tall, six-storey building with 36 secured market rental homes, including 23 studio- and one-bedroom units, nine two-bedroom units, and four three-bedroom units. Eight of these units will be townhomes on the main floor of the building.

2185 Oxford Street 103-111 North Templeton Road Vancouver

Artistic rendering of 2185 Oxford Street and 103-111 North Templeton Road, Vancouver.

2185 Oxford Street 103-111 North Templeton Road Vancouver

Artistic rendering of 2185 Oxford Street and 103-111 North Templeton Road, Vancouver. (Stuart Howard Architects)

2185 Oxford Street 103-111 North Templeton Road Vancouver

Artistic rendering of 2185 Oxford Street and 103-111 North Templeton Road, Vancouver. (Stuart Howard Architects)

If approved, the project would create a total floor area of just over 29,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 2.4 times larger than the size of the 12,089 sq ft lot. The redevelopment falls under the city’s Grandview-Woodland Community Plan.

A single underground level would accommodate 18 vehicle parking stalls and 68 secure bike parking spaces. The site is just one block away from bus stops serving frequent bus routes that reach downtown Vancouver.

2185 Oxford Street 103-111 North Templeton Road Vancouver

Artistic rendering of 2185 Oxford Street and 103-111 North Templeton Road, Vancouver. (Stuart Howard Architects)

2185 Oxford Street 103-111 North Templeton Road Vancouver

Artistic rendering of 2185 Oxford Street and 103-111 North Templeton Road, Vancouver. (Stuart Howard Architects)

2185 Oxford Street 103-111 North Templeton Road Vancouver

Artistic rendering of 2185 Oxford Street and 103-111 North Templeton Road, Vancouver. (Stuart Howard Architects)

2185 Oxford Street 103-111 North Templeton Road Vancouver

Artistic rendering of 2185 Oxford Street and 103-111 North Templeton Road, Vancouver. (Stuart Howard Architects)

