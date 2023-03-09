Several attractive BC cities named best in Canada for students

BC has been ranked highly for “attractiveness” for post-secondary students, with several cities ranking highly as part of a new study.

HelloSafe is the group that put the study together, and the group had first done the ranking in 2021.

47 Canadian cities were ranked in total, and eight BC cities made the list, with four placing among the top 20.

Among BC cities, Vancouver ranked highest overall, being named the third-best spot for students. Burnaby was next, ranking at number 15, followed by Surrey at 17, Victoria at 20, Nanaimo at 23, Abbotsford and Kelowna at 25 and 26, respectively, and Prince George at 38.

Four different categories were involved in determining which cities were the best for students, including quality of life, attractiveness, quality of student life and academic excellence and cost of studying.

Quality of life includes the monthly cost of a rental studio, the number of inhabitants, access to nature, and climate. Attractiveness includes the number of big cities, accessibility, unemployment rate and average household income.

While Vancouver may not be the best city for the cost of living, it certainly has accessibility and access to nature figured out for the most part. But, unfortunately, Vancouver didn’t rank in the top 10 under the quality of life category.

Vancouver was beaten out by Montreal, which ranked second, and Kingston, Ontario, which took the top spot on the overall rankings.

