Cannabis users in BC will now be able to receive legal non-medical cannabis from Canada Post and other delivery services.

In a statement, the province says this expansion of delivery options “will provide more economic opportunities for retailers and supports requests from the private licensed industry to align with the publicly run online retail sales platform operated by the BC Liquor Distribution Branch.”

“Expanding delivery-service options not only builds equality within the market, it also gives consumers one more reason to buy legal instead of illicit,” Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said.

On Friday, the province also released a report from Chemical Analysis of Illicit Cannabis. This study showed alarming levels of pesticides in illicit cannabis products, “reinforcing the consumer protections that the legal, regulated cannabis system provides,” the province said.