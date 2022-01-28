Two BC spots ranked among best fishing areas in Canada

BC is known for its great outdoors, and now two areas in the province have been ranked on a list of the best fishing destinations in Canada.

According to fishingbooker.com, the Fraser River has been named among the best fishing destinations in Canada for 2022.

Vancouver Island also made the list.

The site says the mighty Fraser is known for its salmon and sturgeon fishing.

“The longest river in British Columbia and the fifth largest in Canada, flows for over 1,375 kilometres (850 miles). It rises near the border with Alberta on the western shores of the Canadian Rocky Mountains and flows into the Pacific Ocean near Vancouver. And it’s safe to say that the scenery there is breathtaking.”

The post goes on to say, “The Fraser is the place to be for any Salmon angler. The world’s largest Salmon runs happen right in this river! As one of the best Salmon fisheries, Fraser River’s main stem and tributaries are home to all five species of Salmon – Chinook, Coho, Chum, Pink, and Sockeye. Around a whopping 800 million young fish migrate along the river every year.”

Fishingbooker.com also says anglers can expect some great sturgeon fishing.

If you’re looking for halibut, head to Vancouver Island.

“Fishing in Vancouver Island hardly needs any introduction. It’s widely considered to be one of the best destinations in the country, and for good reason. First of all, you can enjoy a multitude of both freshwater and saltwater species. There are hundreds of lakes and streams that are a fly fisherman’s dream. Then, the Island offers incredible ocean fishing opportunities with a lot of local captains who can show you the best spots to catch trophies,” reads the post.

Campbell River is named among the top freshwater fishing spots, along with Nootka Sound, Ucluelet, Tofino, and Sooke.