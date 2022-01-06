New winter-ready campsite opens in Manning Park

People in BC who love bundling up to get the most out of nature all year round now have one more way to enjoy the great outdoors.

The new Skyview Campground within Manning Park officially opened this week, offering 62 sites in the winter and 92 in the summer.

Skyview is BC Parks’ first full-service campground with hookups for water, power, and sewer lines at each site. It even has a heated shower building.

“Camping has never been so popular, which is why we are providing more opportunities for people to get outside and connect with nature year round,” George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, said in a news release. “Investing in parks improves the overall visitor experience and showcases the natural beauty of British Columbia in every season.”

The new campground is located near the Lightning Lake day use area within the park that’s about three hours east of Vancouver.

There are more than 60 kilometres of groomed Nordic ski trails in Manning Park, and one cuts right through the campground — making it a great choice for cross-country skiers. There’s also a nearby downhill area with 36 runs.

Once the snow melts, there are a number of hiking trails through alpine meadows. Lightning Lake is also great for canoeing and swimming in summertime.

Reservations for Skyview Campground can be made online. Sites cost $53 per night or $225 per week, and wifi can be added on for $5 per day or $30 per week.

BC Parks has also made upgrades to the nearby Buckhorn Backcountry Campground. There’s a new group shelter, 14 new elevated tend pads, and a new bear-proof food cache system.