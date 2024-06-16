More people from BC are moving to Alberta than the other way around

Over the past few years, a Western Canadian moving company has observed a disproportionate number of people moving from BC to Alberta rather than the other way around.

Two Small Men with Big Hearts Moving recently compiled data to identify migration patterns between BC and Alberta and discovered “a notable trend.”

“BC residents were moving to Alberta at half the rate of those relocating in the opposite direction,” an email to Daily Hive reads.

The company said the data reflects Alberta’s appeal to British Columbians, considering the high cost of living in BC. Additionally, the “booming job market and attractive quality of life” seem to be convincing folks to pack their bags and head to the neighbouring province.

“It’s just good times in Alberta right now,” CEO Addison Parfeniuk told Daily Hive.

Data from the company found that from 2019 to 2020, “BC residents were moving to Alberta at half the rate of those relocating in the opposite direction.” The trend persisted until 2021’s fourth quarter Q4, “when the numbers reached parity.”

“However, between 2022 and 2024, they observed a significant reversal.

“By 2022, the ratio of customers moving from BC to Alberta was 1.57 to 1, which increased to 1.79 to 1 in 2023 and 1.81 to 1 year-to-date in 2024,” the company added.

Additionally, Two Small Men added that the demand for interprovincial moving services “has remained robust” despite the fluctuating housing market and high interest rates.

“Long-haul moving demand grew by 47% in 2020 and another 44% in 2021. Even as the market slowed, interprovincial moving between BC and Alberta continued to grow by 21% in 2022 and 23% in 2023,” the company said in a statement.

However, as the housing market shifts in BC, Parfeniuk said it’s too early to know how long or if this trend will continue.

“But I’ll be interested to see what happens as [interest] rates come down,” he said.

Recently, BC homebuyers waiting on the sidelines got a little bit of wiggle room they needed to enter the market this summer after the Bank of Canada delivered a much-anticipated interest rate cut.

The federal government reduced the key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, the first rate cut in more than four years. This makes it slightly cheaper to take out all types of loans, including mortgages.

Are you a British Columbian considering a move to Alberta? If so, let us know why in the comments below.