Canadians are feeling better about the economy

If our therapist is to be believed, positive thinking yields positive outcomes. The same may be true for the economy.

Driving the news: Canadian consumer confidence is at its highest level since May 2022, according to a recent Bloomberg-Nanos survey. Sentiment is still lower than the historical average, but more people are feeling optimistic about economic growth and their finances.

While some pessimism exists, outlooks should continue to grow sunnier as the Bank of Canada continues to cut interest rates and real estate prices recover.

Why it matters: Research shows a correlation between how consumers feel about the economy and how much they spend. This means consumer confidence levels can actually help grow the economy since 60% of Canada’s GDP is driven by consumer spending.

It’s an example of the vibes-based nature of the economy. If enough people expect prices to rise, for instance, it can become, to some extent, a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Yes, but: Consumer sentiment doesn’t always match economic performance. Just look at the US, where most Americans think the GDP is shrinking despite its rapid growth.

