BC airport adds more COVID-19 testing to help ski tourists

An airport that services three major ski resorts in BC’s Interior is beefing up its COVID-19 testing so international tourists can get tested and get home easier.

Kelowna International Airport announced Tuesday that it’s partnered with Big White, SilverStar, Revolstoke, and Whitecap RSC Medical to make COVID-19 testing easier for travellers.

“We are putting programs in place that will help passengers feel confident they can fly into YLW and enjoy their time in the Okanagan,” said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director. “It is an added incentive for visitors to choose Kelowna when making their travel plans. Our economy has been impacted by COVID-19 and this is one way we can support our region toward a full recovery.”

Whitecap already operates COVID-19 testing centres at the Vancouver, Nanaimo, Terrace, Prince George, and Kelowna airports.

This new partnership will allow skiers to complete their COVID-19 testing right at their resort without having to make an extra trip to the airport in the middle of their vacation. Daily Hive has reached out to Whitecap to ask how that will be facilitated.

“This program will support our local tourism industry by assisting guests when they travel to the region and giving them the peace of mind that they can complete testing quickly and safely while staying on mountain,” Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president at Big White Ski Resort, said.