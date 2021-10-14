This iconic Alberta ski resort was named the best in Canada

It’s no surprise to people that call Alberta home, but the province is full of world-class destinations for skiers and snowboarders.

And recently, a ski resort in Alberta was named one of the best in Canada, scoring the first place spot on a “Top 5” list.

The list was compiled by Condé Nast Traveler and is based on data from readers who rated the top ski resorts in the country.

The non-Alberta locales to make the list include Big White, Whistler Blackcomb, Mont-Tremblant, and Le Massif de Charlevoix.

All of the locations were scored out of 100.

Top 5 Ski Resorts in Canada

5. Le Massif de Charlevoix, Quebec (73.02)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Massif de Charlevoix (@lemassif)

4. Mont-Tremblant, Quebec (73.44)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tremblant (@monttremblant)

3. Whistler Blackcomb, BC (79.6)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whistler Blackcomb (@whistlerblackcomb)

2. Big White, BC (80.3)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big White Ski Resort (@skibigwhite)

1. Lake Louise, Alberta (80.6)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lake Louise Ski Resort (@skilouise)

With files from Vincent Plana