This iconic Alberta ski resort was named the best in Canada

It’s no surprise to people that call Alberta home, but the province is full of world-class destinations for skiers and snowboarders.
And recently, a ski resort in Alberta was named one of the best in Canada, scoring the first place spot on a “Top 5” list.
The list was compiled by Condé Nast Traveler and is based on data from readers who rated the top ski resorts in the country.
The non-Alberta locales to make the list include Big White, Whistler Blackcomb, Mont-Tremblant, and Le Massif de Charlevoix.
All of the locations were scored out of 100.
Top 5 Ski Resorts in Canada
5. Le Massif de Charlevoix, Quebec (73.02)
4. Mont-Tremblant, Quebec (73.44)
3. Whistler Blackcomb, BC (79.6)
2. Big White, BC (80.3)
1. Lake Louise, Alberta (80.6)
With files from Vincent Plana