A BC MLA is catching a bit of a storm online after vowing to fight Airbnb regulations set to take effect later this year.

Han Lee is an MLA with the Conservative Party of BC, and the party’s motto is “REVIVE BC! REVIVE CANADA!”

On Wednesday, Lee posted on X that he was on his way to a town hall for a meeting about the “questionable recent short-term rental policy set by the current BC government.”

People weren’t pleased with the post for several reasons, including some that weren’t related to the regulations.

On my way to a town hall meeting about questionable recent short-term rental policy set by current BC government. 🤔 I am here to empower your voices and find solutions. As a real estate professional and MLA candidate, I’m here to listen, learn, and be the voice for change.… pic.twitter.com/b8coku7zv4 — Han Lee (@hanleebc) February 15, 2024

Many took issue with the fact that he was planning on fighting the regulations that many BC residents suggest are needed in the province.

“This is awful,” one user said.

Some were a little more forward.

homes arent hotels you idiot — RGD (@rgdsyyz) February 16, 2024

Several folks were concerned with his background, calling himself a real estate professional and an MLA.

Vlogging while driving his luxury car, wanna be Con and real estate “professional”, likely with a few Air BNB’s, rails against using homes for long term rentals. Fixed it for you. — Webby (@WhonnockWarrior) February 16, 2024

Others called Lee’s driving into question, taking a video of himself as he spoke about his plans.

@BurnabyRCMP We might have an issue here with Mr. Real Estate pic.twitter.com/JHK7MCv1ze — AG (@AG_NBA_X) February 15, 2024

The regulations officially take effect in May, but if you peruse through Airbnb listings in BC, many may already be affected.

The BC Ministry of Housing told Daily Hive that BC is in a global housing crisis.

“We need to make sure that homes are being used to house people, not as an investment opportunity. The number of short-term rentals (STRs) in BC has ballooned in recent years, removing thousands of long-term homes from the market.”

We’ve reached out to Lee for a response to the criticism he’s received.

