"This is awful": Conservative MLA takes heat pledging to fight BC Airbnb rules

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Feb 16 2024, 10:55 pm
Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock

A BC MLA is catching a bit of a storm online after vowing to fight Airbnb regulations set to take effect later this year.

Han Lee is an MLA with the Conservative Party of BC, and the party’s motto is “REVIVE BC! REVIVE CANADA!”

On Wednesday, Lee posted on X that he was on his way to a town hall for a meeting about the “questionable recent short-term rental policy set by the current BC government.”

People weren’t pleased with the post for several reasons, including some that weren’t related to the regulations.

Many took issue with the fact that he was planning on fighting the regulations that many BC residents suggest are needed in the province.

“This is awful,” one user said.

Some were a little more forward.

Several folks were concerned with his background, calling himself a real estate professional and an MLA.

Others called Lee’s driving into question, taking a video of himself as he spoke about his plans.

The regulations officially take effect in May, but if you peruse through Airbnb listings in BC, many may already be affected.

The BC Ministry of Housing told Daily Hive that BC is in a global housing crisis.

“We need to make sure that homes are being used to house people, not as an investment opportunity. The number of short-term rentals (STRs) in BC has ballooned in recent years, removing thousands of long-term homes from the market.”

What do you make of the promises of this BC MLA on fighting the upcoming Airbnb regulations?

