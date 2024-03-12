Short-term rental regulations are coming to BC this May, and while they will impact the number of Airbnb units you can rent, a property owners group fears they will also lead to a hotel price hike.

Property Rights BC, a group of homeowners who’ve been suggesting BC’s incoming regulations are too strict, suggests an increase in hotel prices this May is due to the regulations.

In a post on X, the group claims that hotel prices could skyrocket by 45% in Victoria and 25% in Vancouver. They also suggest that prices are actually decreasing in places where regulations don’t apply this May.

They’re calling it a hotel monopoly.

Is the group accurate?

Using Expedia to book a hotel in Vancouver, we compared the first week of April to the first week of May this year. We selected one traveller and one room.

For the week of April 1, rooms at the Pinnacle Hotel Harbourfront start at $276. For the week of May 1, prices start at $439. It’s not just that hotel, though; it is basically every hotel in Vancouver.

There’s a minor increase for the first week of June compared to May, where prices go up to $454.

Another hotel, Sutton Place, has prices listed at $280 per night for the first week of April, compared to $460 for the first week of May.

First week of April:

First week of May:

Various factors could lead to this price difference. For example, there may be more demand in May and June, which means more bookings.

We contacted Expedia to see what it thought of the claim from Property Rights BC.

Expedia confirmed there could be multiple reasons for a price increase, and it would want to avoid speculating.

Regardless of whether it’s because of Airbnb regulations or not, it’s interesting to see such a price hike for the hotel industry in BC.