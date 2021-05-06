BC health officials report 694 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

British Columbia health officials announced 694 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 133,619.

During a press conference, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that broken down by specific health region, this equates to 153 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 445 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 17 in the Island Health region, 52 in the Interior Health region, and 27 in the Northern Health region.

There are 6,802 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 457 in hospital with the virus, and of these, 154 are in intensive care.

There has been one new COVID-19-related death, for a total of 1,595 deaths in British Columbia.

Noting that BC is on track to administer its two millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine at “some point today,” Henry said that as of Thursday morning, 1,995,496 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, with over 95,000 of these being second doses.

A total of 125,052 people have now recovered from the virus.