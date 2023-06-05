Adin Hill was not yet born when Kirk McLean made what has become known as “The Save” across British Columbia.

Now Hill has a Save — upper-case S — of his own.

The Vegas Golden Knights goalie from Comox, BC with a heart-stopper on Saturday in a Game 1 victory over Florida. He reached back and robbed Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins with his stick in a 1-1 game. Vegas went on to win 5-2.

US broadcaster TNT has deemed it “The Save” on social media, and if this series goes the Knights’ way, Hill may well have a signature Stanley Cup moment to go along with his ring. Heck, maybe he has a Conn Smythe Trophy, too.

If Vegas wins the Cup, Adin Hill could very well win the Conn Smythe. Of all the wins leaders in the Stanley Cup Playoffs so far, Hill has the best save percentage (.938). pic.twitter.com/xjl86BOg3H — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) June 5, 2023

Either way, it has been quite a rise for the veteran goalie. He’s one of five — yes, five — Vegas goalies to earn wins this season and the second starter of the playoffs after fellow British Columbian Laurent Brossoit failed to secure the crease. Logan Thompson, Jonathan Quick, and Jiri Patera have also started games this season.

Hill was acquired by the Knights from San Jose for a fourth-round pick late last August after most of the summer wheeling and dealing had been done. He was targeted at the request of director of goaltending Sean Burke, who had worked with Hill in Arizona.

The 27-year-old is on his third NHL organization and is an unrestricted free agent this offseason who has made himself some money and could well be out of Vegas’ price-range given how cap-tight the Knights are. He’s also proving the axiom that the playoffs require hot goaltending not necessarily the most credentialed goaltending.

That’s because Hill is a Cinderella story and one that BC hockey fans can get behind. Even if they can’t get behind his team.