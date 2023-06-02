Vegas strip club offers "free lap dances for life" in exchange for Stanley Cup win

Can you tell the Stanley Cup Final has arrived in Sin City?

The stakes have been raised in the series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers, thanks to a Las Vegas strip club.

Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas has sent out a media release, according to Fox5, offering “platinum VIP membership access and free lap dances for life” to the Golden Knights, with just one catch.

“The offer is contingent on a Stanley Cup victory against the Florida Panthers.”

As an extra victory incentive, Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club says it will give Vegas Golden Knights players "platinum VIP membership access & free lap dances for life" if the team wins the Stanley Cup. #OnlyinVegas pic.twitter.com/OMQtYobDR0 — Feven Kay (@Feven_Kay) June 1, 2023

The strip club’s general manager explained to Fox5 that they’re looking to help motivate the team.

“The success of the Vegas Golden Knights has played an integral role in boosting our community’s morale,” Brittany Rose told Fox5. “As the first professional sports team to debut in Las Vegas, we decided to show our support by extending free lap dances for life in efforts to help motivate and lead the [team] to victory.”

The puck drops on the 2023 Stanley Cup Final Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Vegas is in the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in six years, as the young franchise looks for its first-ever championship. Florida has also never won the Stanley Cup in its 30-year existence. They last appeared in the Cup Final in 1996, losing to the Colorado Avalanche.

Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals won the Cup on Vegas ice in 2018, then celebrated hard on the Las Vegas strip afterwards.

The Golden Knights hope to be the ones celebrating hard this time.