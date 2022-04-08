This rising Canadian rap star is throwing a pizza party before each show

Dancing all night at a raucous concert takes a lot of energy. A JUNO-nominated performer is helping fans fuel up before his shows by throwing a meet-and-greet pizza party.

Vancouver rapper and songwriter bbno$ (pronounced “baby no money”) is embarking on a Canadian Tour this spring.

Fans in eight cities across the country, including Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Montreal, will get the chance to sing along to bbno$’s numerous viral hits.

There’s the infectious earworm “Lalala” with Y2K, which has been viewed over 500 million times on YouTube and played over 800 million times on Spotify.

You’ll also pop out of your seat when bbno$, born Alexander Leon Gumuchian, launches into his worldwide hit with Rich Brian, “Edamame”.

The track from bbno$’s sixth studio album Eat Ya Veggies has been used in over 10 million TikTok videos and watched by users over two billion times.

And if the talk of food is making you hungry, bbno$ is hosting a VIP meet-and-greet before each show that will feature free pizza for the fans. Now that’s a concert experience you’ll be craving for.

on sale friday we got free pizza pic.twitter.com/YI4Oj6c9x9 — bbno$ 👶🚫💰 (@bbnomula) March 8, 2022

Where: Various cities across Canada, including Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal

When: Various dates, including May 12 and 13 (Vancouver), May 21 (Calgary), May 23 (Edmonton), June 24, and June 1 (Montreal)

Tickets: On sale now