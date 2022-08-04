Bath & Body Works is having a wicked candle sale starting today

Get ready, candle lovers. Bath & Body Works is having a wicked deal on its candles in stores and online starting Thursday, August 4.

It’s the perfect time to stock up on all the best fall scents before spooky season really hits!

The iconic store’s offer is buy two, get two free on its three-wick candles, working out to be nearly $13.50 per candle when you snag the deal.

No coupon code is needed and single-wick candles are also buy two, get two free.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bath & Body Works Canada (@bathandbodyworkscanada)

Body Care is also buy three, get three free, if you are looking for some new scents.

The deal runs until August 7, 2022.

So test your family and friends (we already let our bestie know) so they can get in on this deal. It’s too hard to pass up!