Rescuers save base jumper stuck in tree on Stawamus Chief

A base jumper is safe after getting caught in a tree on the Stawamus Chief in Squamish, BC.

On Tuesday night, Squamish Search and Rescue were called out along with North Shore Rescue to retrieve the stranded jumper who was tangled in a tree perched above a snow-covered granite slab.

The team needed the assistance of a helicopter during the “highly technical” mission.

“A single rescuer was inserted using the Petzl Lezard and anchored to a tree. The rescuer made their way to the subject, packaged him in a harness and they climbed back to the insertion point while attached to the anchor,” North Shore Rescue said in a Facebook post.

Photos from the rescue show the jumper’s red and black gear caught in an evergreen tree growing on a vertical piece of rock.

The jumper and rescuer were hoisted back into the helicopter and brought back down to safety.