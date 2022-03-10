Barge watch: New website gives Vancouverites updates on removal

The company in charge of taking the English Bay barge apart has launched a new website so Vancouverites can stay up-to-date on the vessel’s deconstruction.

Marine general contractor Vancouver Pile Driving will take apart the barge piece-by-piece over the coming months, although a timeline for the work hasn’t been released yet. The project is still in the planning phase.

“The barge is structurally unsound, cannot be refloated and will be deconstructed on site,” the company says on the barge website. “We understand there is public interest in this project and we are happy to provide updates as they’re available. We appreciate your patience.”

The barge is loved by many locals and tourists alike, and people flocked to Sunset Beach over the winter to take photos of the massive boat that was blown in during a record-breaking atmospheric river coupled with a king tide in November.

It became lodged on the rocks and couldn’t be moved despite several attempts.

Vancouver Pile Driving’s website contains a link to the Instagram of Carlson Construction Group Inc., which will be doing some of the work.

Partner organizations for removing the barge include the City of Vancouver, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, and the Port of Vancouver.

“Preparation for the deconstruction is complex and involves consultation with multiple stakeholders and subject matter experts,” Vancouver Pile Driving said. “Planning is underway and includes safety, security, habitat and environmental protections and assessments.”