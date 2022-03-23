Good news, Shakespeare fans: after a two-year hiatus, Bard on the Beach is set to return this summer, and stages are currently under construction in Vanier Park.

A spokesperson also told Daily Hive that the mainstage tent, village, and studio stage are currently being prepped for the big event.

Park Board Commissioner Tricia Barker posted some photos on Twitter showing crews moving equipment and setting up, calling it “a welcome sight.”

It seems like forever ago that the Shakespeare festival was an annual summer event that many people looked forward to before COVID-19 stopped it dead in its tracks.

While it might not look like much now, remember that there are still nearly three months left before the event begins. This year’s big return for Bard is set to commence on June 8 and will run until September 24.

The big ticket events this year include classics like A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Romeo and Juliet, and an offshoot of Othello called Harlem Duet.

The event’s popularity had been steadily rising before the pandemic began. Bard on the Beach went from having about 6,000 people attend in 1990 to having over 100,000 attend in 2019.