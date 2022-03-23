EventsSummerConcerts

Much ado about summer: Bard on the Beach prepping for big return (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Mar 23 2022, 6:33 pm
Much ado about summer: Bard on the Beach prepping for big return (PHOTOS)
@TriciaBarker49/Twitter
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Festival du Bois

Fri, April 1, 7:00pm

Festival du Bois
Down the Rabbit Hole

Fri, April 1, 9:45pm

Down the Rabbit Hole
TAGLINES COMEDY | STAND UP COMEDY SHOWCASE

Fri, April 15, 7:00pm

TAGLINES COMEDY | STAND UP COMEDY SHOWCASE
Spring Fling Boat Party Vancouver 2022 | Tickets Starting at $25

Sat, April 16, 8:00pm

Spring Fling Boat Party Vancouver 2022 | Tickets Starting at $25

Good news, Shakespeare fans: after a two-year hiatus, Bard on the Beach is set to return this summer, and stages are currently under construction in Vanier Park.

A spokesperson also told Daily Hive that the mainstage tent, village, and studio stage are currently being prepped for the big event.

Park Board Commissioner Tricia Barker posted some photos on Twitter showing crews moving equipment and setting up, calling it “a welcome sight.”

It seems like forever ago that the Shakespeare festival was an annual summer event that many people looked forward to before COVID-19 stopped it dead in its tracks.

bard beach

@TriciaBarker49/Twitter

While it might not look like much now, remember that there are still nearly three months left before the event begins. This year’s big return for Bard is set to commence on June 8 and will run until September 24.

bard

@TriciaBarker49/Twitter

The big ticket events this year include classics like A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Romeo and Juliet, and an offshoot of Othello called Harlem Duet.

The event’s popularity had been steadily rising before the pandemic began. Bard on the Beach went from having about 6,000 people attend in 1990 to having over 100,000 attend in 2019.

@TriciaBarker49/Twitter

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT