People want Simu Liu and Tiffany Haddish in a rom-com after this interaction at the Oscars (VIDEO)

Toronto’s own Simu Liu attended his first-ever Oscars award ceremony, and now people really, really want to see him in a rom-com with his skit partner, actor Tiffany Haddish.

Liu and Haddish presented the award for the Best International Feature. The banter-filled conversation between the two was charming, to say the least.

Haddish admitted she had “a thing for Canadians,” and Liu is, well, quite literally a Canadian superhero.

“I come from a country that, for many Americans, may seem exotic and different — Canada,” the Shang-Chi star said on stage, dressed sharply in a tux the colours of the Canadian flag.

“Parlez-vous Français?” Haddish jested. “Oh, oui oui, voulez-vous coucher avec moi?” (Oh yes, yes, do you want to sleep with me?), Liu responded in unaccented French — Oh yes, yes, do you want to sleep with me?”

“I didn’t even know that France was in Canada. That is crazy!” Haddish said. She added that she loved Canada’s “circle bacon” and “the men with the jackets that ride on moose with the hats, that Molson beer, the accents.”

The two were exuding intense rom-com energy in their segment, and it did not go undetected. Now people want them opposite each other in a film.

I would watch a Simu Liu and Tiffany Haddish rom-com IN THE THEATRE. – J — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) March 28, 2022

ok that simu liu/ tiffany haddish bit was simu’s audition for a rom-com lead and sorry but he nailed it #oscars — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) March 28, 2022

A romantic Hallmark Christmas flick actually sounds like a great idea. Do it for the culture!

10/10 would watch this Hallmark Christmas movie. pic.twitter.com/LEWzhK5f4C — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) March 28, 2022

When Haddish was leaving the stage, Liu helped her untangle her green Dolce & Gabbana dress, which had bunched up on the floor.

Because, clearly, people can’t get enough.

I wish the entire show had just been Tiffany Haddish and Simu Liu flirting. — Molly Bauckham (@harpmolly) March 28, 2022

Seriously, how do we make this happen? 👀