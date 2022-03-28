NewsMovies & TVPop Culture

People want Simu Liu and Tiffany Haddish in a rom-com after this interaction at the Oscars (VIDEO)

National/Trending Staff
Mar 28 2022, 2:54 pm
Robert Hanashiro/USA Today

Toronto’s own Simu Liu attended his first-ever Oscars award ceremony, and now people really, really want to see him in a rom-com with his skit partner, actor Tiffany Haddish.

Liu and Haddish presented the award for the Best International Feature. The banter-filled conversation between the two was charming, to say the least.

Haddish admitted she had “a thing for Canadians,” and Liu is, well, quite literally a Canadian superhero.

“I come from a country that, for many Americans, may seem exotic and different — Canada,” the Shang-Chi star said on stage, dressed sharply in a tux the colours of the Canadian flag.

“Parlez-vous Français?” Haddish jested. “Oh, oui oui, voulez-vous coucher avec moi?” (Oh yes, yes, do you want to sleep with me?), Liu responded in unaccented French — Oh yes, yes, do you want to sleep with me?”

“I didn’t even know that France was in Canada. That is crazy!” Haddish said. She added that she loved Canada’s “circle bacon” and “the men with the jackets that ride on moose with the hats, that Molson beer, the accents.”

The two were exuding intense rom-com energy in their segment, and it did not go undetected. Now people want them opposite each other in a film.

A romantic Hallmark Christmas flick actually sounds like a great idea. Do it for the culture!

When Haddish was leaving the stage, Liu helped her untangle her green Dolce & Gabbana dress, which had bunched up on the floor.

Because, clearly, people can’t get enough.

Seriously, how do we make this happen? 👀

