Best rentals and hotels to stay in when visiting Banff National Park

Banff is known for its incredible vistas, fresh mountain air, and a plethora of activities, making it the perfect holiday spot, no matter the season. To make the best of your vacation, CN Traveller released a list of the best places to stay on your visit.

Banff is a popular vacation spot for those head over heels for its snow-capped Rocky Mountain peaks and aqua-blue lakes that define the national park.

An abundance of accommodation options are available best for all kinds of travellers — “whether you seek a ski-in hotel room, a château on the banks of a glacial lake, or a walkable, feel-like-a-local downtown rental surrounded by shops and hiking trails,” CN Traveller says.

Here are 13 hotels and rentals recommended by CN Traveller’s editors:

Hotels

It’s no surprise that this iconic hotel in Banff National Park made the list. It has been shown plenty of love over the years.

If you stay here, not only do you get to enjoy staying in a “copper-roofed castle with a million-dollar view,” you have the opportunity to experience its iconic afternoon tea, its spa and its memorable restaurant.

This hotel is a stunning choice for travellers dreaming of being treated like royalty.

Perched directly beside the iconic lake, the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise boasts views of the mountains and Victoria Glacier. And you get to enjoy all this beauty from your luxury room.

“A destination in and of itself, this fairytale resort was initially built to entice travellers to embark on a Rocky Mountain rail adventure during the early days of the Canadian Pacific Railway,” the CN Traveller article reads.

The hotel’s location allows for easy access to hiking trails, downhill skiing, ice skating in the winter and all of the other amazing experiences that the Alberta Rockies offer year-round.

Once you return to the hotel, an onsite spa and several dining options will await you.

Situated near the shore of the blue water in the middle of a spectacular valley, at the lodge, you can relax at the mountain-inspired accommodations and explore the many hiking trails, or make the drive to Lake Louise or Banff for even more great options.

CN Traveller suggests, after exploring the great outdoors for a day, “Curl up under a Woolrich blanket beside your woodburning fireplace when you return to your cabin.”

As you relax in your cozy hotel, you can contemplate which wine to order from the vintage-filled cellar at the Walter Wilcox — a dining room exclusive to guests.

Perched amidst the Rockies, the Rimrock offers terrific vistas, luxurious guest rooms and drool-worthy dining options.

“A myriad of options await when it comes to fine dining and drinking choices: For a true gastronomic journey, embark on a French-inspired, locally sourced four- or seven-course meal at the award-winning Eden,” CN Traveller suggests. “With Bow Falls, one of Banff’s best waterfalls, accessible from the property’s courtyard, you can easily experience the park’s best. After a dreamy day, wind down by the fire at Larkspur Lounge or end your adventure time Hollywood-style at Diva’s Bistro.”

As a bonus, the property is just a two-minute drive from the Banff Upper Hot Springs, making this the perfect place for some proper R&R (rest and recreation).

Suppose you enjoy being surrounded by gardens of native plants and bee houses. This modernist Juniper Hotel “will captivate you with its rich history, famous brunch… and eco-conscious ideology.”

This hotel is situated near some of the most scenic vistas in the park, which is yours to bask in the comfort of your private balcony or patio.

And, of course, one of the most spectacular experiences in this hotel is indulging in the food offered here.

The bistro serves brunch, dinner, dessert, and drinks, so you’re covered for all hours of the day.

This is the perfect retreat for Canadians on the West Coast as it’s located just on the Alberta-British Columbia Boundary.

“Famous for being the only ski-in ski-out hotel in the national park (yes, you can ski out of your hotel room), this secluded yet centrally located 84-room lodge is a must-visit for winter sports enthusiasts,” CN Traveller said.

“Offering direct access to some of the best skiing and snowboarding terrain in the Rockies, including the iconic Delirium Dive, guests can enjoy slopes that range from beginner-friendly to challenging.

After a day on the slopes, unwind in the hot tub or sauna.

Not much of a skier? In the hotter months, the hotel provides access to stunning backcountry trails that loop around alpine lakes, all accessible by lift.

Whether you want a classic or contemporary hotel suite, the Canalta Lodge has it all.

“The overall atmosphere of this practical yet indulgent getaway is inspired by camping. Bedside lantern lights create a weekend-in-nature ambiance, all while providing the comforts of home and a wide range of room options,” CN Traveller describes.

This hotel even centers around a courtyard and areas to hang out, “making it perfect for chill moments that contrast with days spent summiting peaks with your squad.”

Rentals

At the El Refugio, this homey two-story Canmore townhouse offers three bedrooms and 2.5 baths and is the perfect resting spot after shedding your snowboards and skis.

“This airy and light-filled rental is ready for a family holiday with the little ones or a retreat with your friends,” the publication said.

“Whether the crew wants to explore the charming town of Canmore or spend the day meandering up and down peaks and valleys, this snug yet spacious stay serves as home base for it all.”

And from your windows, you can take in the immaculate mountain views.

CN Traveller describes this Canmore rental as “a stay inside a postcard.”

“We did a double take to confirm the validity of the views from these windows,” it writes.

This rental is filled with entertainment, cozy spaces to snuggle up with loved ones — and, to top it off, a complimentary Parks Canada pass.

This rental is a dream mountain house.

“Magnificent in both looks and location, the walkability of this Banff basecamp is hard to beat,” CN Traveller described.

“Turn in for the evening on a Tempur-Pedic mattress as you ponder which trail you’ll traverse tomorrow.”

Based on the photos alone, our jaws are already on the floor. This rental, with 180 degrees of mountain views, is located in a vibrant town.

CN Travellers suggests it would even be a remote worker’s dream. Here is the perfect rental you’d want to round up a few friends to work together.

“The crew can stay creatively inspired while wrapping up any important emails at the multipurpose workstation/breakfast bar with a mountain view before embarking on a day exploring the park,” CN Traveller added.

This bright and sunny townhome features exciting communal areas to play pool, foosball, and other games with friends and family on your getaway.

The spacious two-bedroom and 1.5-bath are nearby attractions: Nakiska Ski Area, Ha Ling Peak, Mount Norquay, Rocky Mountain Bagel Co.

With five bedrooms, this rental is the perfect spot for a getaway with friends.

With this large, vast space, it still finds a way to bring everyone together to make long-lasting memories.

After exploring Banff National Park and beyond, you can gather around the firepit while seated on the handmade wood furniture.

