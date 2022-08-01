Of all the high fashion brands in the land, no one stirs the pot quite like Balenciaga. From selling ridiculously expensive coffee cups to “destroyed” sneakers for thousands of dollars, there’s no telling how far down the rabbit hole of absurdity the Spanish brand is willing to go.

But their past shock-factor pieces pale in comparison to their newest trending item: garbage.

No, seriously.

First introduced in their Winter ’22 collection, Balenciaga’s “Trash Pouch” is currently available in stores and it’s selling for a hefty $1,790.

The “garbage bag-inspired” drawstring sack comes in three colours: black, blue, and white.

“I couldn’t miss an opportunity to produce the most expensive trash bag in the world,” said Balenciaga’s Creative Director, Demna Gvasalia, in a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily (WWD).

While the whole thing seems a little tongue-in-cheek, there will undoubtedly be people who purchase the bag.

Twitter users, on the other hand, have been roasting the item so hard that the brand ended up on the social network’s Trending page over the weekend. Here are some of our favourite reactions.

Nothing like throwing away trash in style 🤣 — KingLifestyle559 (@kinglifestyle89) July 31, 2022

Idk how to feel about @BALENCIAGA and their new “Trash Pouch.” I’ve been wearing this exact look for YEARS taking out the trash Sunday nights. Winter ‘22 my right eye!😒🤣 pic.twitter.com/ccXfR8nqF5 — X. E. Sivels (@SaucyScalawag) July 31, 2022

Balenciaga trash bag pouch y’all better not 🫥 — “ WOLF 🐺“ (@_TheRealTwandre) July 31, 2022

If you don’t see the beauty in the Balenciaga trash bag you just don’t understand fashion. It only costs $1,790. pic.twitter.com/eWP7XbzBB5 — ADM87 (@adm87) July 31, 2022

Imagine buying a trash bag because it says balenciaga on it — 𝙱𝚞𝚎𝚗𝚊𝚜 𝚗𝚘𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚜𝚜𝚜 (@calii_living) July 31, 2022

Balenciaga is a social experiment to see how many dumb bitches will buy their shit just bc it’s balenciaga. That new “trash pouch” gotta be a joke 😭 — 👾 (@purp1efairy) July 30, 2022

#Balenciaga is an entire human experiment and if y’all aint figured that out yet, you deserve to spend $1700+ for a trash bag. Y’all keep buying the mess they put out which tell them your ok with it so have fun. — Coury (@Coury85) July 30, 2022

What is Balenciaga gonna do next? Bottle up some air and sell it for $999. They’re doing too much with those trash bags 😂 — IAmShayShanae (@iamshayshanae) July 30, 2022

Balenciaga with Genius marketing again 😂 I admit the trash bags 💼 may not be cool but look at the internet 😂 — Monte’ Greene (@dnrtime_3vt) July 30, 2022