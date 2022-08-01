Fashion & BeautyCurated

"Genius marketing": Twitter reacts to Balenciaga's new $1,790 "Trash Pouch"

Al Sciola
Aug 1 2022, 4:52 pm
Balenciaga

Of all the high fashion brands in the land, no one stirs the pot quite like Balenciaga. From selling ridiculously expensive coffee cups to “destroyed” sneakers for thousands of dollars, there’s no telling how far down the rabbit hole of absurdity the Spanish brand is willing to go.

But their past shock-factor pieces pale in comparison to their newest trending item: garbage.

No, seriously.

First introduced in their Winter ’22 collection, Balenciaga’s “Trash Pouch” is currently available in stores and it’s selling for a hefty $1,790.

The “garbage bag-inspired” drawstring sack comes in three colours:  black, blue, and white.

“I couldn’t miss an opportunity to produce the most expensive trash bag in the world,” said Balenciaga’s Creative Director, Demna Gvasalia, in a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily (WWD).

While the whole thing seems a little tongue-in-cheek, there will undoubtedly be people who purchase the bag.

Twitter users, on the other hand, have been roasting the item so hard that the brand ended up on the social network’s Trending page over the weekend. Here are some of our favourite reactions.

