Rapper Slowthai’s Osheaga weekend performance is being criticized because of a controversial fashion choice.

On Sunday evening an anti-Semitism prevention group shared the following video of the performer at the Montreal festival, wearing a shirt baring a large red swastika. The group called the shirt “atrocious.”

ATROCIOUS! The only word that comes to mind when we see Tyron Frampton (i.e. @slowthai) allowed to perform yesterday at the Osheaga music festival in Quebec adorning a bright red swastika. Why wasn’t he immediately yanked off the stage @osheaga @Nfarkas?! pic.twitter.com/SXP7iItjPa — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) August 1, 2022

A non-profit Holocaust Studies group also shared footage of the British rapper, saying the display should “never have made it to the stage.”

While @slowthai’s intent at @osheaga may have been to denounce Nazism, the message was very badly executed. This ambiguous display of the swastika was frightening for Jews and others and should never have made it to the stage. pic.twitter.com/WGp8RwkvRy — Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (@CanadianFSWC) July 31, 2022

In the rapper’s defence, above the hateful symbol ⁠— and in large print ⁠— is the word “Destroy,” which many have been quick to point out. The shirt also features an upside-down crucifix.

Not that anyone should wear a Nazi symbol, or a festival should condone that, but he’s being provocative. Not a ring winger, but a leftist. I think the message he is pushing is “Destroy fascism, destroy religion” pic.twitter.com/7tYZkE34Bi — Ari Ingel (@OGAride) August 1, 2022

The piece of clothing is a replica of a 1975 garment created by English fashion designer Vivienne Westwood. It can be found at the Met Museum in New York in an exhibit called “The Costume Institute.” The T-shirt design was later popularized and appropriated by punk musicians and enthusiasts.

Nonetheless, many have argued that no one should wear a swastika to a music festival, no matter the context.

Osheaga issued the following apology on Monday morning.