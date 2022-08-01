NewsConcerts

"Atrocious": Osheaga artist's shirt deemed offensive by anti-Semitism group

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
Aug 1 2022
"Atrocious": Osheaga artist's shirt deemed offensive by anti-Semitism group
@stopantisemites / Twitter

Rapper Slowthai’s Osheaga weekend performance is being criticized because of a controversial fashion choice.

On Sunday evening an anti-Semitism prevention group shared the following video of the performer at the Montreal festival, wearing a shirt baring a large red swastika. The group called the shirt “atrocious.”

A non-profit Holocaust Studies group also shared footage of the British rapper, saying the display should “never have made it to the stage.”

In the rapper’s defence, above the hateful symbol ⁠— and in large print ⁠— is the word “Destroy,” which many have been quick to point out. The shirt also features an upside-down crucifix.

The piece of clothing is a replica of a 1975 garment created by English fashion designer Vivienne Westwood. It can be found at the Met Museum in New York in an exhibit called “The Costume Institute.” The T-shirt design was later popularized and appropriated by punk musicians and enthusiasts.

Nonetheless, many have argued that no one should wear a swastika to a music festival, no matter the context.

Osheaga issued the following apology on Monday morning.

 

A post shared by OSHEAGA (@osheaga)

