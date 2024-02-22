Arshdeep Bains is moving up the Vancouver Canucks lineup.

The BC native skated alongside J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser at morning skate per Rink Wide‘s Jeff Paterson. The Canucks are preparing to take on the Seattle Kraken in a Pacific Division battle tonight.

“[Bains] can help J.T. with his speed,” Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet told reporters after the morning skate. “He’s not afraid to hit. He’s a good forechecker.”

Hoglander-Pettersson-Lindholm

Bains-Miller-Boeser

Suter-Blueger-Garland

Lafferty-Aman-Mikheyev Hughes-Hronek

Cole-Myers

Zadorov-Juulsen PDG, Friedman, Woo — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) February 22, 2024

Bains made his NHL debut against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night. He finished with two shots and three hits in a little more than 13 minutes.

During his debut, he skated mostly on the team’s third line with Teddy Blueger and Conor Garland, but now seems ready to assume a larger role.

Getting to play with Miller and Boeser, two of the team’s leading scorers and better offensive players, is a great opportunity for the young forward.

Miller is currently tied for fifth among all NHL players with 75 points. Boeser leads the Canucks with 31 goals so far this season.

The Canucks are looking for a spark as they’re currently in the midst of their longest losing streak of the season thus far. Tuesday’s loss against the Avalanche marked the team’s third consecutive defeat.

While they’re still first in the league standings, the losing streak has pushed them to third place if you rank by points percentage. Their lead on other Pacific Division teams for the divisional title has also started to shrink.

The Canucks also switched up their power play this morning as the unit has been struggling a lot as of late. Filip Hronek joined the top unit in place of Elias Lindholm.

Hronek joins Hughes on PP1 with EP40, Miller & Boeser #Canucks — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) February 22, 2024

Bains has been tearing up the AHL this season. He has 39 points in 42 AHL games and was named the league’s All-Star MVP this year after he dazzled with this impressive game-winning goal.

2024 AHL ALL STAR CHAMPIONSHIP GAME WINNING GOAL🚨 pic.twitter.com/nFGA8gsw4u — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) February 6, 2024

The undrafted winger was signed by the Canucks during his time with the WHL’s Red Deer Rebels.