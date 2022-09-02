New on-demand babysitter service launches in Vancouver

A unique new service is hoping to make it easier for parents to get a much-needed break.

Birdie Break launched in Vancouver this month with a promise to connect high-quality babysitters to parents through its mobile app.

Birdie’s mission? To allow parents to be able to say yes to the things in their lives they want to, or need to do, without having to worry about finding high-quality babysitters for their kiddos.

The app launched in Vancouver in early August and booking requests have already started coming through from eager parents. The company is currently working with approximately 100 childcare professionals in Vancouver.

The babysitter booking app was founded in 2017 by Melanie Swerdan, a former nanny, and Cressida Raffin, an entrepreneur and a mom of two boys.

“We continuously like to ask our community where we should launch next and Vancouver is always the popular response,” Raffin told Daily Hive.

“I used to live in Vancouver and the typical conversation amongst parents there (that I experienced) was the lack of convenient, high-quality childcare options,” she added.

Birdie Break allows parents to schedule and pay for babysitters that have been thoroughly screened through a six-step process. It involves social media screening, interviews, background checks, ID verification, CPR/choking training, and an online course.

If you are looking to give your child a quick lesson while you’re away, the Birdie app can also provide a tutor or even a “Birdie Blend,” who would act as both a tutor and a babysitter.

“Becoming a mom was a tough transition for me so I understand first-hand the importance of being able to access support in order to maintain my mental wellness and the so-called elusive ‘balance,’” said Raffin.