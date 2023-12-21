Schuster on Gauld contract talks and Teibert's Whitecaps future

The excitement surrounding the upcoming Vancouver Whitecaps’ 50th anniversary season is starting to build thanks to the announcement that Lionel Messi is coming BC Place in 2024. There’s a lot to do before that match takes place.

Whitecaps players will report back to Vancouver on January 6 for medical testing and the team will travel to Marbella, Spain January 9 for three weeks of preseason training.

Whitecaps CEO and Sporting Director Axel Schuster sat down with Daily Hive earlier this week to address several key topics as the offseason continues to take shape.

Ryan Gauld’s contract status

The Whitecaps’ MVP candidate is set to enter the final year of his contract with Vancouver and does not have a contract extension beyond the 2024 season.

In an interview with the outlet Record Portugal earlier this month, it was suggested that Ryan Gauld and the Whitecaps have yet to speak about a contract extension.

Random #VWFC tweet as the Sinclair game goes on at B.C. Place. Ryan Gauld was asked about his future in Vancouver by @Record_Portugal journalist @DavidNovo1, and he didn't exactly slam the door on any thought of leaving Vancouver … pic.twitter.com/sr7kUDfjwA — J.J. Adams (@TheRealJJAdams) December 6, 2023

Schuster was quick to quell any comments that might have been made by Gauld.

“I haven’t seen any comments, definitely not some from Ryan,” Schuster said. “I know the press in Europe and I would not take everything for granted [about] what is reported there. We are speaking more than [what] the press in Europe is thinking.”

In 78 MLS regular-season games, Gauld has scored 23 goals and added 27 assists. He helped the Whitecaps earn a playoff spot and a home playoff date last month.

The Teibert decision

“A childhood dream come true” 💭 Captain Russell Teibert reaches 300 appearances for the club 🫡#VWFC pic.twitter.com/JcHrdqdvuN — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) October 27, 2023

What is Russell Teibert’s future with the Whitecaps? The club’s longest-tenured player made seven MLS appearances in 2023, and on December 1 the Whitecaps declined Teibert’s 2024 contract option.

Teibert and the Whitecaps continue to talk about what role he could have with the club going forward. There are multiple options on the table which include playing and non-playing roles with the Whitecaps.

“It’s a decision that he has to make,” Schuster said. “We’ve had conversations and we met again 10 days ago. It was very clear from me that he’s in the middle of a decision-making process and I will not take anything away from that. It’s his decision.”

Teibert joined the Whitecaps Academy and Residency program in 2008 as a 15–year-old and has made 300 appearances with the club.

Laryea and Hoilett’s Whitecaps future

Canadian internationals Sam Adekugbe, Richie Laryea, and Junior Hoilett all made a difference when they joined Vancouver for the stretch drive to qualify for the playoffs last season.

Adekugbe is under contract for 2024, while Laryea and Hoillett are not.

And it’s complicated.

Laryea is on loan with the Whitecaps from Nottingham Forest until December 31.

Forest hired a new coach, Nuno Espirito Santo earlier this week and it’s unclear how Laryea fits into the Premier League team’s plans for the rest of the season.

“As we all know, there are different parties involved,” Schuster said. “It’s not possible to answer right now. We keep the communication open to all parties, Nottingham and him. I’ve spoken with his agent on a regular basis, but we’re not there to get anything done.”

The Brampton, Ontario born Hoilett has spent most of his career in the United Kingdom. His family, friends, and entire life is in England. Moving his young family to Vancouver for what could be a reserve role is something Hoilett will have to take time to decide.

“We’ve had conversations on how his role can look like here,” Schuster said. “Although he’s Canadian his life hasn’t been in Canada for many many years. That’s a big decision to give that up for a period of time. He has to discuss things and also see what are the alternatives.”

Whitecaps linked to Ryoya Morishita

The Whitecaps have been linked to the 26-year-old Japanese left wingback who plays with Nagoya Grampus in JLeague 1 in Japan. With Vanni Sartini currently in Japan right now, could he be set to help make a splash to land Morishita?

Reports in Japan indicate #VWFC are signing 🇯🇵 26 y.o. LB/LW/DM Ryoya Morishita from Nagoya Grampus. He played 2,761 mins in J1 this year and had 4G/4A. pic.twitter.com/IAbcbJymwc — SorareUSA 📈 (@SorareUsa) December 15, 2023

“It’s a very interesting player,” Schuster acknowledged. “The problem with very interesting players is they have a lot of options. Vanni is definitely not there to see or meet Morishita. He’s also still under contract there. I don’t think something will happen with Morishita now before Christmas.”