FoodCheap EatsFood NewsCanada

A&W Stackers: the new burger you can "stack as high as you want"

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Apr 15 2024, 12:00 pm
A&W Stackers: the new burger you can "stack as high as you want"
A&W

Sometimes, a simple single beef patty burger just isn’t to satisfy your hunger. That’s where the new A&W Stacker Burgers come in.

This new sandwich is A&W’s take on a West Coast burger and starts at just $3.99. In a press release, A&W said these burgers “can be stacked as high as you want.”

These new handhelds offer lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and a brand-new secret sauce alongside a 1.6-oz grass-fed beef patty and toasted bun.

“I’ve crafted this new secret sauce specifically for the Stacker, to capture the essence of
biting into a classic burger,” said Karan Suri, Director of Menu Development at A&W.

“It’s a rich and savoury sauce, accentuated with garlic and spices. A bit of sweetness from relish highlights the overall umami and adds a burst of flavour to our delicious burgers. I think our guests will find that this recipe perfectly encapsulates that timeless flavour profile of a classic burger.”

You can get a Single Stacker for $3.99, stack on another patty with a Double Stacker for $4.99, or try a Triple Stacker for $5.99.

The A&W Stacker Burgers is available now, but only for a limited time, so be sure to head over to A&W quickly to get your hands on one of these tasty new burgers.

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Cheap Eats
+ Food News
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop