Sometimes, a simple single beef patty burger just isn’t to satisfy your hunger. That’s where the new A&W Stacker Burgers come in.

This new sandwich is A&W’s take on a West Coast burger and starts at just $3.99. In a press release, A&W said these burgers “can be stacked as high as you want.”

These new handhelds offer lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and a brand-new secret sauce alongside a 1.6-oz grass-fed beef patty and toasted bun.

“I’ve crafted this new secret sauce specifically for the Stacker, to capture the essence of

biting into a classic burger,” said Karan Suri, Director of Menu Development at A&W.

“It’s a rich and savoury sauce, accentuated with garlic and spices. A bit of sweetness from relish highlights the overall umami and adds a burst of flavour to our delicious burgers. I think our guests will find that this recipe perfectly encapsulates that timeless flavour profile of a classic burger.”

You can get a Single Stacker for $3.99, stack on another patty with a Double Stacker for $4.99, or try a Triple Stacker for $5.99.

The A&W Stacker Burgers is available now, but only for a limited time, so be sure to head over to A&W quickly to get your hands on one of these tasty new burgers.