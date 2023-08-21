A&W launches new Spicy Dill Pickle Mama Burger across Canada today

If you ask us, A&W has some of the best fast food burgers around, from the classic Burger Family options to the wild, limited releases.

On that note, the Canadian chain has just launched a brand new spin on its classic Mama Burger: the Spicy Dill Pickle Mama Burger.

Around for only a limited time, the Spicy Dill Pickle version of one of our favourite burgers is a decidedly more tangy, saucy, and spicy take on the A&W mainstay.

With the addition of a creamy and spicy dill aioli, as well as plenty of sliced pickles, this burger is for those who just can’t get enough pickles.

Just like the original Mama, the burger is also served with onions and real cheddar cheese on a toasted sesame bun.

The burger, which is priced at $5.99, is available at A&W locations around the country as of today, August 21.