We tried A&W Ruffles Crunch Burgers and here's what we thought

It’s been a year of unexpected food collaborations, with everyone from KFC and KD to Oreo and Coca-Cola getting in on the action.

However, two more iconic brands — A&W and Ruffles — have just teamed up on the crunchiest collab to date.

The pair has just launched two new burgers, the Ruffles Crunch Teen and Buddy Burgers, which are available at A&W locations across Canada. Here at Dished, we were desperate to get our hands on them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

The Ruffles Crunch Teen Burger features a grass-fed beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, onions, tomato, a stack of Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream flavour chips, and a creamy garlic and jalapeno aioli, all served on a toasted sesame bun.

If you’re a fan of loading up your favourite sandwiches with chips for added crunch, you will not be disappointed. It’s everything we already know and love about the Teen Burger but kicked up a notch.

The aioli was a great addition, providing a little heat that balanced nicely with the burger. The Ruffles chips added plenty of crunch and texture to the mix. In fact, all burgers should come with chips from now on.

For $8.59, this is certainly a fast food favourite that we can see ourselves picking up again in the near future.

The Buddy Burger is very similar, though slightly smaller, with a 1.6-oz beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic and jalapeno aioli, and a stack of Ruffles in a toasted bun.

It was just as delicious as the Teen Burger, and for $4.99, you can’t really go wrong if you’re looking for a quick snack on the go.

The A&W Ruffles Crunch burgers will be available at A&W outposts across Canada for a limited time.

Have you tried the A&W Ruffles Crunch burgers yet? Let us know in the comments.