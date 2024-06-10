A&W just launched a new menu item across Canada, but it’s not meant for people. It’s a new dog treat called a Pup Patty that will have your pooch begging to try it, and it’s all to support a good cause, too.

The Pup Patty costs $2 and is a classic A&W grass-fed patty without seasoning, making it safe for your furry friend to enjoy.

Plus, when you treat your pup to this special treat, you’ll also be supporting service dog training organizations across Canada. A portion of every Pup Patty purchased from June 10 to 23 will be donated to non-profit organizations in Canada dedicated to raising and training service dogs like the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS). These dogs provide life-changing independence to Canadians living with disabilities.

“I have been a PADS volunteer for the past two years so this program is very close to my heart,” said Amanda Wang, A&W’s director of marketing. “When I’m out with a service-dog-in-training, it’s not just a learning opportunity for the puppy but it’s often a chance to enrich the public’s understanding of working dogs as well. I’m very grateful for the support from the whole A&W organization in running this campaign to help further the awareness of non-profits like PADS.”

“PADS is grateful to A&W not only for this imaginative approach to supporting assistance dog programs across Canada, but also for their corporate culture of volunteerism. The A&W team is truly changing lives, one dog at a time,” said Tara Doherty, director of communications at PADS.

The Pup Patty is only available at A&W drive-thru’s since dogs are not allowed in main dining areas. It’s also recommended to consult your veterinarian before feeding any human

food to your pets.

Will you be taking your four-legged best friend for an A&W Pup Patty? Let us know in the comments.