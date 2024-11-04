A&W is serving Pret A Manger coffee from just $1 across Canada this month

The clocks have been rolled back once again, meaning darker and chillier mornings are on the horizon. However, if you’re looking to brighten your day, A&W has just the ticket.

To celebrate the arrival of Pret A Manger’s classic brewed coffee at A&W locations across Canada, A&W customers can order a small Pret coffee for $1 until November 24.

For those visiting A&W Brew Bar locations, there will also be the chance to get a small Pret latte for $2

To claim the deal, customers must use the A&W app to place their order. However, customers in Ontario, Alberta, and Quebec can also claim the offer when ordering in-store.

Originally partnering with the UK chain in 2022 on pop-ups in Toronto and Vancouver, A&W officially rolled out Pret coffee to its Canadian locations in September.

The blend, which has become a favourite for coffee drinkers around the world, is a rich and balanced medium roast made from organic beans.

“This delicious deal is the perfect opportunity for those unfamiliar with Pret Coffee to discover what all the hype is about,” said Scott Darlow, lead of Pret A Manger at A&W Canada.

“Our fresh, high-quality Pret Coffee is beloved worldwide, and now A&W guests can experience it first-hand, coast-to-coast.”