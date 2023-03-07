CuratedPop CultureCelebritiesCanada

Avril Lavigne and rapper Tyga are reportedly dating and the internet is baffled (PHOTOS)

Mar 7 2023, 5:02 pm
© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY | Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock

Avril Lavigne shared a kiss with American rapper Tyga in Paris, going public with her new romance just a month after she and Mod Sun reportedly called off their engagement.

Lavigne, 38, and Tyga, 33, were spotted outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

“Tyga and Avril are getting to know each other,” a source told People. “It’s very new. It’s very casual.”

The smooch, which was photographed and has since been shared widely online, has left the internet baffled.

“Tyga dating Avril Lavigne is the most random thing. What…” one person tweeted.

The confused reactions are hilarious, to say the least.

One fan is stressed by the Canadian pop-punk princess’ choice of men.

One person wondered if Tyga knew about the conspiracy theory that the “Complicated” singer died and was replaced by a body double.

The couple was also seen arriving together at Leonardo DiCaprio’s party at Kùkù restaurant in the city of love last Wednesday.

This comes after a source confirmed with People that Lavigne and her fiancé musician Derek Ryan Smith aka Mod Sun had split nearly one year after their engagement.

