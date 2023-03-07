Avril Lavigne and rapper Tyga are reportedly dating and the internet is baffled (PHOTOS)

Avril Lavigne shared a kiss with American rapper Tyga in Paris, going public with her new romance just a month after she and Mod Sun reportedly called off their engagement.

Lavigne, 38, and Tyga, 33, were spotted outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

“Tyga and Avril are getting to know each other,” a source told People. “It’s very new. It’s very casual.”

The smooch, which was photographed and has since been shared widely online, has left the internet baffled.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga confirm relationship with kiss at Paris Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/QnPTgDvC19 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 7, 2023

“Tyga dating Avril Lavigne is the most random thing. What…” one person tweeted.

Tyga dating Avril Lavigne is the most random thing.. What..pic.twitter.com/zmafvNUyZF — Shaheed Rajab (@_sketedavidson) March 7, 2023

The confused reactions are hilarious, to say the least.

Everyone trying to figure out how Tyga and Avril Lavigne are dating: pic.twitter.com/ftLW7x5yVi — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) March 7, 2023

Tyga and Avril Lavigne was not on my Bingo card. pic.twitter.com/cdrDQJrSmC — Waiting To Oxtail (@ThatDudeMCFLY) March 7, 2023

One fan is stressed by the Canadian pop-punk princess’ choice of men.

being a fan of avril lavigne and witnessing her choices in men for years has been the most stressful experience of my life https://t.co/8dd0NTKe8l — Anna loves Chul 3000. (@SUJUSHlDAE_) March 7, 2023

One person wondered if Tyga knew about the conspiracy theory that the “Complicated” singer died and was replaced by a body double.

I wonder if Tyga knows that’s not the real Avril Lavigne.. pic.twitter.com/vBGdNIImJw — Chris Cooper (@PirateCoop) March 7, 2023

The couple was also seen arriving together at Leonardo DiCaprio’s party at Kùkù restaurant in the city of love last Wednesday.

🚨 | Avril Lavigne and Tyga hand in hand at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer Party, in Paris#TTJFCAvrilLavigne pic.twitter.com/F1q4bLepP2 — Avril Lavigne News (@AvrilNewsFans) March 6, 2023

This comes after a source confirmed with People that Lavigne and her fiancé musician Derek Ryan Smith aka Mod Sun had split nearly one year after their engagement.