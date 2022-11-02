Return to Pandora with stunning new "Avatar" trailer (VIDEO)

Remember when hordes of people flocked to movie theatres wearing 3D glasses to watch Avatar in 2009? Well, get ready to return to the world of Pandora because a stunning new trailer just dropped.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Is that enough to get you back into a theatre? Because the trailer demonstrates why it’s taken 13 years between films — it’s mesmerizing.

The sci-fi blockbuster from James Cameron, from Kapuskasing, Ontario, is set to hit theatres across the continent in December and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.

The film will break the runtime of its predecessor and will exceed three hours. If that’s not enough, Cameron is set to direct several more films in the Avatar universe, followed by the yet-to-titled Avatar 3 (2024), Avatar 4 (2026), and Avatar 5 (2028).

So yes, Avatar: The Way of Water and its brand new trailer is just the beginning:

Since being shared on YouTube on Wednesday morning at 10 am (ET), the newest Avatar trailer has already received more than 2.6 million views.

Cameron’s Avatar from 2009 is the highest-grossing movie of all time, with a worldwide lifetime gross of $2,923,897,431.

Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in cinemas on December 16, with a sparkling new poster to boot.