Somebody threw a bag of candy at Pettersson and Canucks fans want blood

Who throws a bag of candy, honestly?

The answer, apparently, is some idiot fan in Denver.

Late in Wednesday night’s game between the Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche, someone at Ball Arena threw a bag of candy toward the ice surface.

It hit Elias Pettersson, seemingly startling the Canucks star, as it hit him in the leg while he was lining up for a faceoff.

“Something was just thrown on the ice and hit Elias Pettersson,” said Sportsnet play-by-play broadcaster John Shorthouse.

John Garrett, naturally, was interested in what type of candy was thrown.

“Jelly beans,” the loveable Canucks analyst said.

That sparked a bit of a debate online about which candy had been tossed. Gummy bears? Sour Patch Kids? Mike and Ike?

Check out the image and judge for yourself.

🧵 A brief investigation into what candy was thrown at Elias Pettersson by an Avalanche fan during tonight's game against the #Canucks. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/4mCMQZZbkb — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) November 24, 2022

Fans may not agree on the candy in question, but they were united in the fact that you should never throw something at a player — never mind one as beloved as Pettersson.

It caused a delay in the game, and is clearly dangerous.

real classy, halloween was a month ago pic.twitter.com/zF0wu1wdZU — Tommy (@tommykippes2) November 24, 2022

throwing candy at elias pettersson is unhinged behaviour — Sam (@samanthacp_) November 24, 2022

IF YOU’RE GOING TO THROW CANDY AT ELIAS PETTERSSON, YOU BETTER MAKE IT SWEDISH FISH. #Canucks But, maybe just don’t do it in general, ya know? — Isabella Urbani (@TheChick4Stick) November 24, 2022

This is why I don’t play in the NHL, if someone throw jelly beans on the ice I would probably start eating them — Andy Cole (@AndyCole1984) November 24, 2022

WHO TF THREW CANDY AT ELIAS PETTERSSON. IM COMIN FOR YOU #CANUCKS — 💥 (@SnehaBhammi) November 24, 2022

Who was the junk Avs fan throwing candy on the ice ? Idiot this is hockey 🏒 #canucks — JeremyB (@JeremyB2007) November 24, 2022

Who throws a 10$ bag of gummies #canucks — Javaughn (@Javaugh19508605) November 24, 2022

did someone just hit petey with…sour patch kids. i’m suing #canucks — soph (@hopefulcanuck) November 24, 2022

WHO HIT PETEY WITH A BAG OF CANDY#canucks — Ryles (@PocoCanuckfan) November 24, 2022

It could be worse though.

Earlier in the day, unruly Devils fans in New Jersey pelted the ice with beers. It came after a trio of disallowed Devils goals in their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Luckily, the candy toss in Denver didn’t spark a string of copycats.

Pettersson and the Canucks got the last laugh, too. They went on to win 4-3, upsetting the defending Stanley Cup champions. The Canucks have now won three of their last four games as they head to Las Vegas for the second game of a three-game road trip.