Somebody threw a bag of candy at Pettersson and Canucks fans want blood

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Nov 24 2022, 7:34 pm
Sportsnet

Who throws a bag of candy, honestly?

The answer, apparently, is some idiot fan in Denver.

Late in Wednesday night’s game between the Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche, someone at Ball Arena threw a bag of candy toward the ice surface.

It hit Elias Pettersson, seemingly startling the Canucks star, as it hit him in the leg while he was lining up for a faceoff.

“Something was just thrown on the ice and hit Elias Pettersson,” said Sportsnet play-by-play broadcaster John Shorthouse.

John Garrett, naturally, was interested in what type of candy was thrown.

“Jelly beans,” the loveable Canucks analyst said.

That sparked a bit of a debate online about which candy had been tossed. Gummy bears? Sour Patch Kids? Mike and Ike?

Check out the image and judge for yourself.

Fans may not agree on the candy in question, but they were united in the fact that you should never throw something at a player — never mind one as beloved as Pettersson.

It caused a delay in the game, and is clearly dangerous.

It could be worse though.

Earlier in the day, unruly Devils fans in New Jersey pelted the ice with beers. It came after a trio of disallowed Devils goals in their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Luckily, the candy toss in Denver didn’t spark a string of copycats.

Pettersson and the Canucks got the last laugh, too. They went on to win 4-3, upsetting the defending Stanley Cup champions. The Canucks have now won three of their last four games as they head to Las Vegas for the second game of a three-game road trip.

