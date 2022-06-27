Avalanche dent Stanley Cup within minutes of winning it (VIDEO)

The Colorado Avalanche sure left their mark, er, dent, on the Stanley Cup.

On Sunday night in Tampa, Colorado defeated the Lightning by a 2-1 score to capture the NHL’s biggest prize.

And they learned quickly that it can be a little bit slippery, especially if you’ve never lifted it before.

Within minutes of winning the 2022 Stanley Cup, the Avalanche were already spotted with a large dent in the side of the 35-pound trophy.

We don’t have to go too far to find the culprit, though.

26-year old Avs forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel took a bit of a spill bringing the trophy back into the team photo, and dropped it on the ice.

Here’s a few other looks:

The Avalanche have had the Stanley Cup for exactly 15 minutes and already put a massive dent in it pic.twitter.com/n8BTEHQ7qJ — Sean (@sean_lynsk) June 27, 2022

THIS PHOTO IS SO FUNNY pic.twitter.com/SntonMTTLm — dylan – AVS WON THE CUP (@stecherlover) June 27, 2022

No matter though. While Aube-Kubel might have set a world record for the fastest dent after winning the Cup, he’s far from the first person to damage the over-century old trophy.

It’s not exactly clear when the Hockey Hall of Fame will get a chance to correct the dent, though. The party season is just beginning, with each player getting a day with the Cup in their hometown or a city of their choice. Then there’s the parade sometime this week in Denver, and a host of other events that ‘ol Stanley will be making an appearance at.

“I guess we’ll have a little chat with them soon [about fixing it],” Hockey Hall of Fame curator and ‘keeper of the Cup’ Phillip Pritchard said in a video from the NHL.

The win was Colorado’s third Stanley Cup in franchise history, after winning in 1996 and 2001.