After two years of border closures, Australia is finally welcoming all vaccinated travellers starting this month.

In March 2020, Australia closed its borders in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Only permanent residents and citizens were allowed to travel to and from the country with restrictions, such as a two-week quarantine period and a limited number of arrivals into the country per day.

Last year in November, Australia saw a partial reopening as the states of New South Wales, and Victoria reopened their borders. Since then, more than 580,000 people have flown into the country to study, work, or reunite with family.

Today, the Australian government announced the whole country would be opening to travellers worldwide. The Australian government announced on Monday that beginning February 21, all fully vaccinated tourists, business travellers, and other visitors would be able to fly into the country.

From Monday 21 February 2022, Australia will reopen to all fully vaccinated visa holders, welcoming the return of tourists, business travellers, and other visitors.

“If you’re double-vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters.