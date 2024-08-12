The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting a new captain.

Auston Matthews will wear the C on his jersey next season, taking over from John Tavares, according to a report from Darren Dreger of TSN.

Expect the Toronto Maple Leafs to name Auston Matthews captain on Wednesday. This is part of the evolution of Matthews as a leader and current Maple Leafs captain John Tavares fully supports the change. Tavares has been heavily involved in the process with GM Brad Treliving. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) August 12, 2024

“This is part of the evolution of Matthews as a leader,” Dreger said, adding that Tavares “fully supports” the move. “Tavares has been heavily involved in the process with GM Brad Treliving.”

The Leafs have called a press conference for Tuesday morning, where they’re expected to make the news official.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs will be making a team announcement at a press conference,” the team said, adding that “interview and photo opportunities” will be available afterwards.

Presumably, it’ll be our first chance to see Matthews with a C on his Maple Leafs sweater.

Tavares, 33, had been captain of the Maple Leafs since 2019, following his first season in Toronto. The Leafs had previously been without a captain since trading Dion Phaneuf in 2016.

Matthews had been one of Toronto’s alternate captains for each of the past five seasons. He was just 22 and had only played three NHL seasons at the time that Tavares was given the C. But Matthews, who will turn 27 before the start of next season, is now unquestionably the team’s best player.

Tavares is entering the final year of the seven-year, $77 million contract he signed back in 2018. The Mississauga native scored 65 points in 80 games last season, though his best years seem to be behind him.

The Leafs have chosen not to break up their “Core Four” this summer, despite calls from fans to do so after another disappointingly early exit in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They’ll be hoping a new leader will help change the team’s fortunes going forward.